Harrdy Sandhu: There is a bit of disappointment due to the delay of ‘83

The pandemic-induced delay in the release of the much-anticipated sports drama, ‘83, has left singer-actor Harrdy Sandhu disappointed but not demotivated. He says he is looking forward to the film opening when theatres get back to 100 percent occupancy.

It’s been over a year since the ongoing Covid-19 crisis pushed the release plan of the Ranveer Singh-led film, which navigates the journey of winning the 1983 World Cup with spotlight on the players. It was first set to release on April 10 in 2020, and the team then booked June 4, 2021 as a release date, which again got disrupted due to the second wave.

“There is a little sense of disappointment due to all the delays. All through my life and my career, I had to wait to achieve a lot of things. I have seen that. So, I am patient enough, and the result that often comes out after the wait is always good. So, jitna bhi time lagaye, it is okay for me,” shares Sandhu, who turns 35 today.

He continues, “Like, jaise aap kabhi kabhi surrender kar dete ho na ke jo hoga jab tab hoga. It will happen for good. Sabr ka phal hamesha meetha hota hai.”

Along with ‘83, he will also be seen in an action thriller alongside actor Parineeti Chopra. “But the film I am most excited about is ‘83. With all the hard work by everyone associated with the film, the film has turned out to be amazing. I am waiting for it to open when theatres will open with full occupancy”.

Leaving the profession of cricket, over the years, Sandhu has made a name for himself in the music industry with hits such as Soch, Kya Baat Ay, Naah Goriye, Chandigarh Mein and Backbone. While you have featured in your music videos, are you planning to take up acting as a full-time job?

“Music is my passion. I never knew I liked acting, dheere dheere samjh aa raha hai. I love acting, but my first love will always be music. I want to act but only if I get a very good script to do,” he shares with us.

Talking about his birthday plans this year, Sandhu says, “Mostly I am working on my birthday, but this year, I will be spending some time with my family and good friends. You feel special when people call to wish you, but it is just another day for me”.