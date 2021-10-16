Ranveer Singh shares sweaty, shirtless selfie, Pooja Hegde says ‘Towel gir raha hai’

Ranveer Singh has shared a new shirtless selfie on Instagram and can be seen sweating from head to toe. The actor left it to his fans to guess the reason behind his sweat.

He captioned the post, “Ranveer ke pasine kyu chhoot rahe hain (Why is Ranveer sweating so much)? A) Woh abhi abhi steam room se nikale hain (He just left the steam room) B) Unka aaj raat television debut hai (He is making his television debut tonight) C) Unki jismani garmi (body heat) zyada hai D) Woh hot yoga ka prayaas kar rahe hain (He is practising hot yoga).”

Ranveer Singh has shared an Instagram post.

The post received more than 5.5 lakh likes in just a hour with over 7000 comments from friends and fans. Actor Pooja Hegde commented, “Towel gir raha hain, Pammi! Dhyaan rakhna (the towel is falling, take care).” Dino Morea wrote, “Woh sab chhod, yeh bataa kabse itna ripped hai tu. Solid lag raha hai bruhhhh. mind is blown (Leave everything, tell me how did you get so ripped. Looking solid).” Gulshan Devaiah asked, “Manscaping maali kaun hai? Good job (who is this manscaping gardener).”

A fan even said, “Can you be our president?” Many also wondered if Ranveer was sweating due to presence of actor wife Deepika Padukone. A fan gave another option, “E - Deepu aas pas hai kahi! (Deepika is nearby)." Another wrote, “Kyunki Deepika ji paas aa gayi (Because Deepika has come closer).”

Ranveer is all set to make his television debut with quiz show, The Big Picture, on Saturday. It was launched earlier this month. He had also appeared on Bigg Boss 15 to drop hints about his upcoming show.

The actor currently has quite a few films lined up for release. He had recently shared a video inviting families to come to the theatres for his upcoming film Sooryavanshi. It releases on November 5.

He also has sports biopic, 83, social comedy Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Rohit Shetty's Cirkus with Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt.

