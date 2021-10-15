Kapil Dev channels Ranveer Singh in new video; bowls in long skirt, catches a ball in animal print coat. Watch

Ranveer Singh will be seen playing the role of Kapil Dev in '83 this year. However, before fans get to see Ranveer as Kapil, the veteran cricketer doubled up as the actor for a new ad, leaving fans in splits.

In the commercial, Kapil is seen wearing colourful, unconventional clothes, similar to Ranveer's fashion choices, as he poses for a group picture, heads to the crease to bowl, and addresses the media at a conference. From wearing a pink colour cricket uniform to fielding and catching a ball in an animal print coat, he wears some daring clothes in the ad.

In the description of the ad, shared on YouTube, Kapil's fashion designer for the ad said that each outfit is a nod to a milestone of Kapil's life. These include ‘a tribute to the 4-games ‘hide & seek’ streak a 5-year-old Kapil Dev achieved in the summer of ‘64’, ‘an ode to resuming his hobby of gardening after the ‘83 world cup’ and more.

The video was also shared on Instagram and fans couldn't help but laugh. “So now Kapil Dev is the perfect candidate for Ranveer's biopic,” a fan joked. “And I thought Rahul Dravid being Indiranagar ka gunda was best we could have witnessed in an advertisement... Undoubtedly one of the best Ad making team in India,” added another. “Kapil Dev released Ranveer's biopic before Ranveer could release Kapil Dev's biopic. Legend for a reason,” a third added.

Meanwhile, Ranveer's ‘83, which revolves around the events that unfolded at the World Cup 1983, is set to release in December. While Ranveer will play Kapil, Deepika Padukone will play the cricketer's wife Romi in the movie. The film was set to release last summer. However, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the film has been delayed.