Ranveer Singh spares himself some beating from Deepika Padukone after correctly guessing temple visited on anniversary

Ranveer Singh will soon appear as the host of a quiz show titled The Big Picture. But before he turns quizmaster, he sat down for a round of his own. In a promo shared by Colors on Instagram, he faced numerous questions about his Instagram posts, one of which was about the location of a certain picture taken with his wife, actor Deepika Padukone.

In the picture, taken on their first wedding anniversary, Ranveer and Deepika posed outside a temple. Ranveer was asked to guess the temple's name. The actor said Deepika would hit him if he doesn't get the name right.

“I should know, obviously I should know otherwise I'll get a lappad (slap) when I get back home,” Ranveer said in Hindi. “Basically, Deepika and I thought we should do something special on our first anniversary. As you know, our life is similar to 2 States (Chetan Bhagat's novel). Her family is from Bengaluru, mine is from Mumbai. So we thought since it's our first anniversary, why don't we visit both places. We went to Golden Temple in Amritsar but before that, we visited the temple seen in the picture, which is Tirupati temple,” he added. Ranveer also said that had he not known it, his ‘wife will hit’ him. “Come on, husband of the century,” he called himself after getting the answer right.

Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot in November 2018. The couple had an intimate wedding at the Villa del Balbianello in Lake Como, Italy. They exchanged their vows in both, South Indian and Sindhi styles. They then hosted a star-studded reception in Mumbai.

Ahead of The Big Picture's premiere, Deepika had sent a handwritten letter to Ranveer, wishing him for the show.