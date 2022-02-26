Ranveer Singh slips into food coma after gorging on multiple desserts in New York, shares before and after pics

Ranveer Singh is in New York and has shared several glimpses of how he went shopping, eating and enjoying himself in the Big Apple. The actor stepped out in his usual quirky avatar: off-white tee and red pants paired with a fur overcoat gifted to him by Karan Johar, a hat and oversized shades and shared several pictures from the day on Instagram Stories. Also read: Ranveer Singh fanboys over NBA star in unseen video, fans say ‘he’s like a kid in candy store’. Watch

Ranveer shared a picture of him in a restaurant with several plates of different delicacies spread on the table. "Let's Taco bout it," he wrote before gorging on warm puff pastry with brulle bananas white chocolate honeycomb and cornflakes served with condensed milk ice-cream, an. After sharing close up pictures of all these desserts, Ranveer shared a picture of him lying on a couch and captioned it, “And the result. Food coma.”

Ranveer Singh out and about in New York.

Ranveer Singh during his outing in New York.

Ranveer shared a glimpse of all the food he had in New York.

Ranveer was accompanied by photographer Rohan Shrestha. Sharing a picture from a car, Ranveer wrote on his Instagram Stories, “We were mostly in the moment but managed some pictures. All in all a great success.” He shared another selfie and captioned it, “Nice to be out and about. Been a minute.”

He also gave a sneak peek of some vinyl records he bought during his shopping spree in the city. He also shared a video in which he asked someone about his favourite Bollywood movie and got the reply, “Devdas”.

Also read: Ranveer Singh says he used to think ‘mujhe sab pata hai’ but Sanjay Leela Bhansali broke him down

Ranveer was recently in US where he played at in the National Basketball Association’s All-Star Celebrity Game. He was last seen in sports drama 83 and has quite a few films in pipeline, including Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Cirkus and Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

