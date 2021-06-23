Ranveer Singh takes Arjun Kapoor for a ride in his new Mercedes Maybach GLS after a 'Bharat Milap'. Watch

Actor Ranveer Singh had a fun day out with his friend, actor Arjun Kapoor. After a 'Bharat Milap', Ranveer took Arjun for a ride around town in his new car.

Paparazzi spotted Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor in a Mercedes Maybach GLS. It currently retails at around ₹2.5 crore. The car is the latest addition to Ranveer's ever-growing collection. He has another Mercedes and a red Lamborghini Urus.





Ranveer shared a selfie from his car and geo-tagged himself in Mumbai. He was seen wearing an Adidas jacket, green sunglasses and a black mask. Before that, he also shared a picture with Arjun Kapoor. He was seen giving Arjun a kiss on his cheek while the latter laughed. "Bharat Milap," Ranveer wrote with the photo.





Ranveer will next be seen in 83. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film was supposed to release in the summer of 2020 but has been indefinitely delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The film is based on the Indian cricket team’s victory at the 1983 World Cup. Ranveer plays former captain Kapil Dev while his wife, actor Deepika Padukone also plays his on-screen wife, Romi.

He also has Cirkus with Rohit Shetty. The two previously worked together on Simmba. Ranveer also has a special appearance in Rohit's upcoming film Sooryavanshi. Cirkus is reportedly a Hindi adaptation of William Shakespeare's The Comedy of Errors. Besides Ranveer in the lead, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma, Siddhartha Jadhav, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Vrajesh Hirjee, Vijay Patkar, Sulbha Arya, Mukesh Tiwari, Anil Charanjeett, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Murli Sharma. Apart from these two, Ranveer also has a Hindi remake of Anniyan and Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

Arjun, meanwhile, was recently seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Sardar Ka Grandson. His upcoming films include Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline. He also has Ek Villain Returns with John Abraham and others.