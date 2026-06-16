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Ranveer Singh takes his 6.36 crore Ferrari 296 GTB for a spin amid Don 3 controversy

After the success of Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh's latest luxury acquisition, a Ferrari 296 GTB, has caught attention. 

Jun 16, 2026 11:44 am IST
By Vibha Maru
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Ranveer Singh is currently making headlines for his ongoing feud with Farhan Akhtar over his abrupt exit from Don 3. Amid the chatter surrounding the controversy, the actor was recently spotted cruising through Mumbai in his brand-new luxury car.

Ranveer goes on Ferrari ki sawaari

Ranveer Singh was clicked driving his brand new Ferrari.

A video of Ranveer driving his latest luxury purchase — a Ferrari 296 GTB — has gone viral on social media. The striking black car caught the attention of onlookers, many of whom quickly realised it was Ranveer behind the wheel. The luxury sports car is reportedly worth around 6.36 crore. Several videos surfaced online showing the actor zooming through the streets of Mumbai in his new ride.

As per reports, the Ferrari 296 GTB is one of the most expensive additions to Ranveer’s luxury car collection. The actor owns several luxury cars. As per reports, his impressive garage includes high-end vehicles such as the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 ( 3.11 crore– 3.35 crore), Aston Martin Rapide S ( 3.29 crore), Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule ( 3.98 crore– 4.71 crore), among others.

Reports suggest that while Farhan blamed Ranveer for abruptly leaving the project, the actor accused the filmmaker of delaying the film and allegedly approaching Hrithik Roshan to replace him before the success of Dhurandhar.

Prakash Padukone reviews Dhurandhar

Amid the Don 3 controversy, Ranveer's father-in-law, former badminton player Prakash Padukone, reviewed Dhurandhar and praised its performances. He told The Indian Express, "It’s a great film. It’s a very well-made film with good acting by everybody. We felt there was a little bit too much violence, but the majority of people liked it, so I think that’s more important."

Ranveer's upcoming project

After the Dhurandhar franchise minted over 3,000 crore at the box office, Ranveer is now gearing up for his next project, the zombie thriller Pralay. The film will be directed by Jai Mehta, son of acclaimed filmmaker Hansal Mehta.

 
ranveer singh
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