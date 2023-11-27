Ranveer Singh to be honoured at Red Sea International Film Festival for contribution to cinema: Report

Actor Ranveer Singh will be receiving career honours at the upcoming Red Sea International Film Festival. Alongside him, actor Diane Kruger and actor-writer Abdullah Al-Sadhan will be honoured at as well as per a report on Variety. The festival will take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Also read: Ranveer Singh hangs out with Diane Kruger, Marion Cotillard, high-fives Vanessa Kirby at Marrakech film fest

Ranveer Singh to be honoured at Red Sea International Film Festival

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh to attend Red Sea International Film Festival. (ANI Photo) (Sunil Khandare)

This year's jury lineup was announced previously. It includes Swedish-American actor Joel Kinnaman (of Suicide Squad); Freida Pinto (of Slumdog Millionaire); Egyptian actor Amina Khalil and Spain’s Paz Vega.

This year's edition will begin on November 30 on the Red Sea’s eastern shore. It will be open with Iraqi director Yasir Al-Yasiri’s fantasy film, HWJN on day 1 and will run till December 9.

Ranveer Singh, icon of Hindi films

Talking about this year's honours, Mohammed Al-Turki who is CEO of the Red Sea Film Foundation, said in a statement, called Ranveer Singh the icon of Hindi films. The report quoted him saying, “This year we are honouring Ranveer Singh, an icon of Hindi cinema; Diane Kruger, who has delivered us a series of unforgettable characters from Helen of Troy to Tarantino’s Bridget von Hammersmark and affected us with her powerhouse performance of the avenging Angel Katja in Fatih Akin’s ‘In the Fade’; as well as the hugely beloved Abdullah Al-Sadhan who has been a mainstay of Saudi entertainment through ‘Tash ma Tash’ for two decades and will also appear in this year’s competition title ‘Norah.’ We are thrilled to be recognising each of their varied and deep contributions to cinema and to have them with us for our third edition.”

Actor's upcoming work

Ranveer Singh was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani alongside Alia Bhatt. He will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. The film also has Ranveer's wife-actor Deepika Padukone alongside Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Kareena Kapoor. The first-look posters from the film were recently shared, one by one, by the makers.

