Ranveer Singh touches Nana Patekar's feet, kisses and hugs him on stage at awards event in Mumbai. Watch

Actor Ranveer Singh touched Nana Patekar's feet and also kissed him on the cheek during a recent awards function. At the event, Ranveer was announced as one of the winners for his movie 83, which is based on the life of former cricketer Kapil Dev. (Also Read | 'Cultural ambassador' Ranveer Singh gets Shaquille O'Neal to do Khali Bali with him. Watch)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a video shared by a paparazzi account on Instagram from the Lokmat Maharashtrian Of The Year event in Mumbai on Tuesday, Ranveer, who was seated in the audience, stood up and saluted the people present there. Ranveer then gestured to swing a bat and walked up the stairs leading to the stage after touching it.

On the stage, Ranveer went up to Nana Patekar and touched his feet to take his blessings. He also hugged the veteran actor and planted a kiss on his cheek. They also shook hands before Ranveer walked to the front to receive his award.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nana Patekar was last seen in the film It's My Life (2020) in which he essayed a supporting role. The comedy-drama, directed by Anees Bazmee, starred Harman Baweja and Genelia D'Souza.

An FIR was filed against Nana Patekar in 2018 after actor Tanushree Dutta again accused him of sexual harassment. In 2019, he was cleared of the charges. She had in 2008, accused Nana of sexually harassing her on the sets of the movie Horn Ok Pleassss.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Tuesday evening, at the awards ceremony, Ranveer was also seen waving the national flag, while singing on stage. He also sang his song Malhari from Bajirao Mastani. For the event, Ranveer wore a white outfit, black shoes and sunglasses. Ranveer attended the event days after he returned to Mumbai after attending the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022.

Ranveer has several projects in the pipeline including Rohit Shetty's next directorial film Cirkus with Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde. The film is slated to release on Christmas. Apart from that, Ranveer also has Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. The film is all set to hit the theatres on February 11, 2023.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON