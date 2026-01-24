Ranvir Shorey disagrees with AR Rahman's 'communal' remark, losing work: 'I've actually heard that he charges a lot'

Music composer AR Rahman faced backlash for comments he made about ‘communal’ feeling in Bollywood and how he has lost out on work in Bollywood over the last few years. Now, actor Ranvir Shorey has responded to the comments, saying that every artist has to fight their own battles in the industry, and blaming only one kind of bias does not help anyone move forward in their career. Ranvir Shorey has reacted to the recent comments made by AR Rahman.

What Ranvir said Speaking to ANI about whether he agrees on Rahman's comments, Ranvir said, “I don't think so. I've actually heard that he charges a lot. I can't comment on somebody else's life. I don't know why he feels that way. I'm sure he has his reasons.”

He added, “But when it comes to bias, I have faced biases that are not communal in nature, but political and feudal. Your career is shaped by how you deal with those biases. If I say there are biases against me and that's why I haven't gotten work, that's everyone's struggle. It's about how you build your career despite those biases. If I say that, I'll be told I'm whining. I'm sure there are biases, but I don't think they are all of one kind.”

What did AR Rahman say? In an interview with BBC Asian Network, Rahman was asked whether he ever felt prejudice in Bollywood as a Tamil composer. He said, “Maybe I never got to know of this, maybe it was concealed by God, but I didn’t feel any of this. The past eight years, maybe, because a power shift has happened, and people who are not creative have the power now. It might be a communal thing also… but it is not in my face.” He also criticised Chhaava for cashing in on ‘divisiveness’. On Sunday, he shared a video statement, reinstating his love for the country.

Ranvir recently participated in the third season of Bigg Boss OTT, where he emerged as the second runner-up.