bollywood

Ranvir Shorey jokes about infecting 'long lost people' with Covid: 'What a great idea'

Actor Ranvir Shorey joked on Twitter that it would be a great idea to connect with 'long lost people' and infect them with the coronavirus. He tested positive a few days ago, and is quarantining.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 04:53 PM IST
Ranvir Shorey has opened up about drug abuse in Bollywood and nepotism.

Actor Ranvir Shorey has joked about reconnecting with 'long lost' acquaintances, and infecting them with the coronavirus. Ranvir announced recently that he had tested positive for Covid-19, and was quarantining at home, with 'mild symptoms'.

On Friday, the actor responded to several tweets, with which his followers were advising him on how to spend quarantine. One person said that Ranvir should 'meditate, list down to do things, connect to long lost people.' The actor wrote back, "What a great idea! Connect to long lost people and give them Covid!" He added a laughter emoji as well.

Ranvir in recent weeks has spoken about his altercation with the Bhatt family, and his divorce from actor Konkona Sensharma. Recently, when a Twitter user told him that 'Konkona was right when she left you," he wrote back, "No, no, apparently I’m right and she’s left."

Ranvir and Konkona got married in 2010 and separated five years ago. Their divorce was finalised last year. The couple has a son together, Haroon. Speaking about the possibility of collaboration with Konkana, Ranvir had said in an interview last year, “I doubt that. With the first one (Konkona's directorial debut A Death In The Gunj), she made sure I was a part of it, but we were separating at the time. Even if the bitterness is there, it should not spill over to the child's life. That is more important for me. Whatever steps we take, they have to be right for Haroon.”

Also read: Ranvir Shorey shares experience after fallout with Bhatt family: ‘I was professionally and socially isolated, pressured’

Asked if he found it more difficult to find work in Bollywood after his spat with the Bhatts in the early 2000s, Ranvir told Rediff, “Firstly, I don't think they are that powerful. Secondly, it's not like I made a choice to make enemies out of them. It was they who did that to protect their child. They started lying about me in public.”

