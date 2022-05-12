Rare pic of teen Saif Ali Khan with his grandma Sajida Sultan is a gem, fans spot 'real symbols of nawabi khandaan'

Saba Ali Khan has shared yet another priceless picture: a black and white rare family photo, also featuring her grandmother Sajida Sultan. It shows late cricketer Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi and and actor Sharmila Tagore posing for a family portrait with their three kids and Sajida Sultan. Also read: Saba Ali Khan on trolls slamming Taimur: ‘He's a young boy, don't be fan or fanatic'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The picture has Sajida Sultan sitting on her bed with a round pillow on the side and a paandaan (paan box) in front. Her son Mansur and grandson are standing behind her while Sharmila is on the left. Soha is seen sitting on her lap while Saba is seated beside her.

Saba Ali Khan has shared an unseen family pic.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Saba wrote, “OLD ...IS A TREASURE... Gold varies, this cannot be replaced! PRICELESS. Memory of a lifetime."

A fan commented, “This is indeed a treasure!!!” Another pointed out, “Paandaan, aur gaaun takiya..(now people lost this heritage) the real symbols of nawabi khandaan.. isn't..!!” One more fan wrote, “This is precious.” “Such a cute pic,” read yet another comment.

At present, Saif is 51 and father of four kids. He is married to Kareena Kapoor and has two sons: Taimur and Jehangir with her. He has daughter Sara Ali Khan and son Ibrahim Ali Khan with his first wife, Amrita Singh. Soha, who is eight years younger, is married to actor Kunal Kemmu. The couple have a daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Saba is a doting aunt to all her nieces and nephews and regularly shares their pictures on Instagram.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON