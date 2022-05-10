Saba Ali Khan on trolls slamming Taimur: ‘He's a young boy, don't be fan or fanatic'

Saba Ali Khan is a protective aunt to all her nieces and nephews and never minces a word in raising her voice for them. Soon after her brother-in-law and actor Kunal Kemmu addressed trolling of kids in an interview, Saba took to Instagram to add weight to the debate. She slammed trolling of five-year-old Taimur Ali Khan, who was recently criticised for asking paparazzi to shut their cameras. Also read: Kunal Kemmu on Taimur being trolled for asking paparazzi to turn off cameras: 'Kids don't care'

Sharing a picture of Taimur and her, Saba wrote on her Instagram Stories, “I've been meaning to address this and agree with Kunal in his candid interview with Bombay Bubble. I was shocked and surprised when people came up to me, and said we're fans of Taimur. Or that we follow him. He was a BABY! Hardly a year. Today, he is a young boy. As I am protective of all the kids, this is no surprise that I was equally shocked at people trolling a 5-year-old boy."

Saba Ali Khan wrote a note on her Instagram Stories.

Questioning the trolls and giving them a powerful reply, she further wrote, "You chase the children and then when they are simply real and honest, the same old cute becomes criticism. How come? Children are growing up. They will change, evolve and learn. LET THEM BE. You don't need to be a fan nor a fanatic critic. God bless ALL kids. Yours and ours. Amen.”

Last month, Taimur had asked the paparazzi to shut their cameras when they started clicking him. He yelled at them, “band kariye (shut it down).”

Speaking in Taimur's defence, Kunal told Bombay Bubble, "A kid is a kid. He can do whatever he wants, or whatever she wants. Now if you are going to come into their face and take a picture, and now somebody has a problem with how the kid is behaving, then it's that person's problem. Nobody is going to tell the kid that 'oh why are you doing this.' Earlier he couldn't speak and he was in somebody's lap and somebody was clicking and he couldn't do anything. Now if he doesn't like it he is gonna say it."

