Rashmika Mandanna fangirls over ‘dandiya queen’ Falguni Pathak, shares pic from Navratri celebrations

Actor Rashmika Mandanna shared a sweet moment with singer Falguni Pathak at an event in Mumbai. On Tuesday, the actor, who has been busy promoting her Bollywood debut Goodbye, shared a photo of herself with the veteran singer. The two posed together on stage at a Navratri celebration. Sharing their photo from the event via Instagram Stories, Rashmika called Falguni ‘dandiya queen’. Also read: Rashmika Mandanna can't believe it as her Saami Saami hook step is used in Garba choreography in Gujarat

While Rashmika wore a festive pink and blue outfit, Falguni Pathak was dressed in a black and golden look in the photo. Both of them smiled and looked at the camera as they posed in front of a sea of fans, who cheered them on. Along with the photo, Rashmika wrote, “An evening well spent in Mumbai with the dandiya (queen emoji) and my loves… Happy Navratri.” She also tagged Falguni and added a red heart and a flower emoji to her caption. Falguni, who has been busy with stage shows during the Navratri festival, re-shared Rashmika’s photo on her own Instagram Stories.

Rashmika Mandanna and Falguni Pathak at a Navratri celebration in Mumbai.

Recently, Falguni has been in news following her spat with singer Neha Kakkar. Neha recently released her song O Sajna, which is a remake of Falguni’s iconic song Maine Payal Hai Chhankai. While Neha has faced backlash over her rendition of the song on social media, Falguni too has expressed her displeasure. After fans criticised Neha for 'ruining' the original song, Falguni re-shared their posts on Instagram; she has also spoken about Neha’s remake in some recent interviews. Falguni most recently said that she was fine with her songs being adapted, but they should be done well.

Rashmika, on the other hand, will be soon seen in her first Hindi film, Goodbye, which is all set for worldwide release in theatres on October 7. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Pavail Gulati, Elli AvrRam, and Sunil Grover in pivotal roles. The film is co-produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures and is directed by Vikas Bahl.

