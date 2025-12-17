Rashmika Mandanna jets off to Sri Lanka for 'girls trip', fans convinced it's her bachelorette. See pics

Actor Rashmika Mandanna took some time off from her shoots and schedules to take her gal pals for a girls’ only trip to Sri Lanka. The actor shared pictures from the scenic getaway on her social media accounts, and it only led to fans speculating that it was her bachelorette before she ties the knot with fiancé Vijay Deverakonda next February. Rashmika Mandanna with her friends in Sri Lanka.(Instagram)

Rashmika's girls trip to Sri Lanka

On Tuesday evening, Rashmika took to her Instagram account and shared a carousel post of pictures of herself and her friends from Sri Lanka. She captioned the post: “I recently got 2 days off and I got this opportunity to get away with my girls and we went to this BEAUTIFUL property in Sri Lanka.. 👯‍♀️. GIRL TRIPS - doesn’t matter how short are THE BEST!! MY GIRLS are THE BEST! Some are missing but THEY ARE THE BEST!!”

Fans react

The pictures show Rashmika and her gang of girls in various places across Sri Lanka, from beaches and forts to seaside party places. They share coconut water and cocktails both in a trip that seemed to be a mix of partying and relaxation. In the carousel, Rashmika posted some solo pictures of herself in a yellow summer dress, posing on the beach, and strolling around Sri Lanka.

While Rashmika did not specify the context for her trip, fans are convinced it was her bachelorette before her big day. “Don’t lie, this was your bachelorette na,” quipped one fan. Another wrote, “A nice trip with the girlies before marriage.” Many others commented on how nice it was for Rashmika to find time with old friends despite a hectic schedule.

HT had previously learned that Rashmika and Vijay are set to tie the knot on February 26. The two got engaged earlier this year in a quiet ceremony attended only by family and close friends.

Rashmika Mandanna in Thamma

Rashmika was most recently seen in the horror comedy Thamma opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. The vampire film, part of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, made ₹187 crore worldwide, and was a box office success. The film is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.