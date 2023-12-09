Rashmika Mandanna on her Animal role: ‘I would question some of Gitanjali’s actions’

Actor Rashmika Mandanna described her character Gitanjali from Animal in a lengthy note as the film continues to rule the box office. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga film gained mixed reviews for the film, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor. Rashmika appears as Ranbir's girlfriend, whom he marries and has kids with, but he cheats on her, later. Also read: Triptii Dimri on how Ranbir Kapoor, Sandeep Reddy Vanga made sure she was comfortable shooting intimate scene in Animal

Rashmika on playing Gitanjali

Rashmika Mandanna as Gitanjali in a still from Animal.

Talking about her character, which also received mixed reactions from those who have watched the film, Rashmika revealed even she did question a few things about her role. She wrote, “Gitanjali. If I were to describe her in a sentence… it would be the only force at home holding her family together. She is pure, real, unfiltered, strong and raw. At times as an actor, I would question some of Gitanjali’s actions.”

“And I remember my director telling me - this was their story. Ranvijay’s and Gitanjali’s.. it was their love and passion, their families and their lives - this is who they are. In a world full of all violence, hurt and unbearable pain - Gitanjali would bring peace trust and calm. She would pray to her Gods to keep her husband and her kids safe. She was the rock that weathered all the storms. She would do anything in her power for the sake of her family. Gitanjali is absolutely beautiful in my eyes, and in some ways she is like most women who are standing strong and protecting their families day in and day out. Happy one week to us #Animal team,” she further defended her character from the film.

About Animal

Animal features a lot of violence amid the setup of a gang war. It focuses on a troubled father-son relationship between Anil Kapoor, who plays Balbir Singh and Ranbir Kapoor as his son Ranvijay Singh aka Vojay. Bobby Deol plays the antagonist in the film, while Triptii Dimri has a key role.

MP slams Animal

Recently the film landed in a new controversy after Congress Rajya Sabha MP Ranjeet Ranjan slammed the film for its ‘justification of violence and misogyny is shameful.’.

Ranjan said, “Cinema is a mirror to society. We have all grown up watching films. Cinema has a great deal of influence in society, especially among the youth. Nowadays, there are some films that are coming, like Kabir (Singh), Pushpa and now this film, Animal. My daughter and a bunch of other children were watching the film. They cried and left the theatre at halftime. The film's justification of violence and misogyny is shameful.”

