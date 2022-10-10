Rashmika Mandanna says Vijay Deverakonda is always there for her: ‘I see what is happening on social media but…’

Rashmika Mandanna spoke about her relationship with Vijay Deverakonda in a new interview. The actor addressed rumours of them dating and said she ‘sees what is happening on social media’, and finds it ‘cute’. However, Rashmika added that she does not sit with Vijay to discuss what is being said about their relationship. The actor also said she is ‘very close’ to Vijay. Also read: Fans are sure Rashmika Mandanna ‘stole' Vijay Deverakonda's sunglasses for Maldives vacation pic

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rashmika made her Bollywood debut with Goodbye, which released on October 7. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta, among others. On the day of the film’s release, Rashmika was spotted at Mumbai airport as she left for Maldives. The actor has been sharing glimpses of her vacation on Instagram and posting solo photos. However, a section of online users is convinced Vijay has accompanied Rashmika on her Maldives holiday.

Opening up about speculations of her dating Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna told News 18, “I understand that we are actors and the light is on us, with people wanting to know more about. I see what is happening on social media, like watch a few videos and find it very cute, but Vijay and I don’t really sit and discuss. We have a gang of 15 people and given a chance we would be playing board games with them. We are actors, but for us our friends are equally important and it keeps us grounded."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking further about her equation with Vijay, Rashmika said the actor is always there for her, and the two discuss things. She also spoke about Vijay’s Bollywood debut, Liger. In August, Vijay made his Bollywood debut with Liger, co-starring Ananya Panday. Rashmika and Vijay were seen together in Telugu films Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019).

“I have always known and I am very close to Vijay, which is why if I feel like asking about anything in the industry, I go and ask him. He is always there (for me). We are really close friends and we share and discuss things… Early in our career, we did some of the biggest films together and this time around he did a pan-Indian film with Liger, which he has received immense love for, while I have worked in a Hindi film (Goodbye). So, I believe, both of our careers have been different and we haven’t led each other’s journey so we can’t really speak for one another,” Rashmika said in the same interview.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rashmika will also reprise her role as Srivalli in Pushpa: The Rule, the sequel to her 2021 hit Pushpa: The Rise. The film stars Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil. Her upcoming projects include Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra, Animal with Ranbir Kapoor, and Varisu opposite Vijay. After his last release Liger, Vijay is now filming the Telugu romantic drama Kushi, co-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The film is being directed by Shiva Nirvana.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON