Rashmika Mandanna posts selfie from Maldives vacay with Vijay Deverakonda? Fans say 'hope you aren't alone'

Actor Rashmika Mandanna, who was seen flying out of Mumbai recently, has shared her first picture from the vacation. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Rashmika posted a selfie as she posed for the camera. In the picture, Rashmika sat in front of the ocean wearing a white and orange floral dress. She captured her reflection on a sliding glass door in front of her. The blue waters and cloud-dotted sky were part of the backdrop. (Also Read | Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda leave together for Maldives holiday: Report)

Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Hi loves (white heart emoji)." Taking to Twitter, her fans said that it was the Maldives. A person wrote, "I think it is the Maldives. Am I right @iamRashmika. Hope you are not alone. I saw that airport video. Looks like You were in a Rash to meet Mika. #RashmikaMandanna Joking. Enjoy. Have a nice weekend." "Prettiest baby @iamRashmika," tweeted another person.

On Friday, Rashmika was spotted at the Mumbai airport. As per a Times of India report, actor Vijay Deverakonda had made his way inside the airport just a few minutes before Rashmika. The duo is rumoured to be dating.

Earlier, Rashmika had addressed rumours about their relationship. She told Mashable India, "It's all so cute no. I am like aiyoo babu. It is so cute." When asked if these are only rumours, Rashmika had said, "Yeah. See Vijay and I have done so much work together, too early in our career. When we don't know how the industry is, and suddenly you work with like-minded people, you sort of like become friends, and you have a lot of common friends. I have this gang in Hyderabad, he has this gang in Hyderabad. And we have a lot of mutual friends. It's like that. It's so cute when the whole world is like 'Rashmika and Vijay, that's cute'."

Rashmika and Vijay have featured together in Telugu films such as Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019). Both of them made their Bollywood debuts this year. While Vijay debuted with Liger opposite Ananya Panday; Rashmika featured in Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta-starrer Goodbye.

Rashmika will be seen in Mission Majnu alongside Sidharth Malhotra. She also has director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor. Vijay will be next seen in an upcoming romantic drama film Khusi alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu, which is all set to hit the theatres on December 23, 2022.

