Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda are spotted at Mumbai airport, leave together for Maldives holiday: Report

Rashmika Mandanna has left for a Maldives vacation, as per reports. The actor’s Bollywood debut, Goodbye, released on October 7. On Friday, the actor was spotted at Mumbai airport. A few minutes before she arrived, reportedly actor Vijay Deverakonda, was also spotted as he made his way inside the airport. Rashmika and Vijay are rumoured to be dating. In the past, Rashmika has also addressed their relationship rumours and called them ‘cute’. Also read: Rashmika Mandanna calls trolling for kiss with Vijay Deverakonda in Dear Comrade 'painful

In past interviews, Rashmika had said that Vijay was her good friend. Rashmika and Vijay were seen together in Telugu films Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019). In August, Vijay made his Bollywood debut with Liger co-starring Ananya Panday; Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta-starrer Goodbye marked Rashmika’s Bollywood debut.

As per a report in Times of India, Rashmika Mandanna is off to Maldives and was spotted at the airport, minutes after Vijay was seen arriving at Mumbai airport. Rashmika, who was without makeup and dressed in a beige outfit, interacted with paparazzi, while Vijay, who was wearing dark sunglasses, kept looking at his phone. The two have never admitted to their relationship, and even denied dating on multiple occasions. Recently Rashmika burst into laughter as she was asked about rumours of her dating Vijay that have been swirling around for a while.

She told Mashable India about the rumours, "It's all so cute no. I am like aiyoo babu. It is so cute." Asked if these are only rumours, Rashmika had replied, "Yeah. See Vijay and I have done so much work together, too early in our career. When we don't know how the industry is, and suddenly you work with like-minded people, you sort of like become friends, and you have a lot of common friends. I have this gang in Hyderabad, he has this gang in Hyderabad. And we have a lot of mutual friends. It's like that. It's so cute when the whole world is like 'Rashmika and Vijay, that's cute.'"

Earlier, while appearing on Koffee With Karan season 7 with Ananya, Vijay was asked about dating Rashmika. The actor had then said, “I’ve done two films with her at an early stage in my life. Rashmika is a darling and I am really fond of her. She is a really good friend. You share so much through films, like lots of highs and lots of lows, so a bond gets created. And, generally you get put in such close proximity very quickly that your bonds also develop much quicker…”

Rashmika’s upcoming projects include Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra, Animal with Ranbir Kapoor, and Varisu opposite Vijay. She will also reprise her role as Srivalli in Pushpa: The Rule, the sequel to her 2021 hit Pushpa: The Rise. The film stars Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil. Vijay’s last release Liger did not work well at the box office. He is now filming the Telugu romantic drama Kushi, co-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The film is being directed by Shiva Nirvana.

