Rashmika Mandanna, Sidharth Malhotra are all smiles as they party together at Mission Majnu bash. Watch

Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna's Mission Majnu was released on Netflix on January 20. The film features Sidharth as an Indian spky, who goes to Pakistan to stop an attack on India. Mission Majnu's cast and crew got together to celebrate the film's success on Friday with a party in Mumbai. Rashmika and Sidharth were all smiles as they posed for paparazzi outside the party venue. Also read: Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui slams Siddharth Malhotra's Mission Majnu for 'poor research'

Sidharth, who has been in news because of wedding rumours with Kiara Advani, was seen in black pants with black T-shirt at the party. In videos shared on paparazzi and fan pages, Rashmika was seen smiling and waving to the photographers at the Mission Majnu success party. The actor also blew flying kisses before she entered the venue. Rashmika wore a glittering skirt with black hoodie. Sidharth and Rashmika also posed with the film's crew for group photos. Commenting on their video shared on a paparazzo account on Instagram, a fan wrote, "Great to see they are celebrating this success. I was waiting for it." One person also wrote, "Congratulations team."

Mission Majnu is a spy thriller directed by Shantanu Bagchi. Starring Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika in lead roles, the film tells the story of a RAW agent, who heads to Pakistan on an undercover mission before and during the India-Pakistani war of 1971. Rashmika, who plays a blind Pakistani girl, is seen as Sidharth's wife in the film. Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui had recently slammed Mission Majnu for 'poor research' and ‘misrepresentation’ of Pakistanis.

Ever since Mission Majnu's trailer came out last year, a section of people questioned the film for showing Pakistanis in a stereotypical way. Sidharth had recently also reacted to comparisons between Alia Bhatt-starrer Raazi (2018) and his spy film Mission Majnu. When asked if his character in the film helps perpetuate stereotypes of Pakistanis in Hindi films, the actor had told Film Companion, "We have consciously made an effort in the writing that it is never to take on a particular community... There is no personal animosity with anyone, these are just documented historical points, which we will never get complete facts of, so for that you need to establish possibly certain characters in an x amount of time. And the shots they are referring to (from the trailer) are meant to be tongue-and-cheek in the film."

Sidharth is working on Rohit Shetty's web series Indian Police Force, which also stars Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi. Rashmika will be soon seen in Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor.

