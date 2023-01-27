Pakistani actor slams Siddharth Malhotra's Mission Majnu for 'poor research': We don’t wear skull caps, surma, tawiz...

Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui spoke about the 'misrepresentation' of Pakistanis in Bollywood films in a new Instagram post. After Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Mission Majnu was criticised by a section of audiences for stereotyping people from the other side of the border in the film, Adnan shared his two cents on the matter. Adnan, who starred in the Hindi film Mom, alongside late actor Sridevi and Pakistani actor Sajal Ali, took to Instagram to review Mission Majnu, and asked Bollywood to hire good researchers and do proper homework next time. Also read: Sidharth Malhotra reacts to comparisons between Alia Bhatt's Raazi and his spy film Mission Majnu

According to the actor 'there’s so much in Mission Majnu that’s distasteful and factually incorrect'. Sidharth Malhotra plays an Indian spy in Pakistan in the inspired-by-real-life film set in the 1970s. Sharing a representational photo of a person showing a thumbs-down sign, Adnan wrote in his caption, "How much misrepresentation is too much misrepresentation? Bollywood has the answer. I mean come on, yaar (friend) with all the money you have, hire some good researchers to do homework on us."

Adnan slammed Mission Majnu over the look of the characters in the film, further writing, "Or allow me to help. Make sure to take notes — no, we don’t wear skull caps, surma (kohl), tawiz (an amulet or locket worn for good luck and protection, common in South Asia); no, we don’t ask janab (sir) about their mijaz (mood); no, we don’t go around throwing adaab (greeting in Urdu)."

Adnan Siddiqui shared his review of Siddharth Malhotra’s Mission Majnu.

The Pakistani actor further wrote, "There’s so much in Mission Majnu that’s distasteful and factually incorrect. The hero’s saviour complex would’ve accentuated more if the villain was shown at par. A weak antagonist embellishes even weaker protagonist. Poor story, poorer execution, poorest research. Next time, come and visit us. We are good hosts. Will show you how we look like, dress up and live."

Ever since Mission Majnu's trailer came out last year, a section of people questioned the film for showing Pakistani culture in a stereotypical way, with some even listing out the factual errors and blunders shown in the trailer. In a recent interview, Siddharth Malhotra addressed stereotyping of Pakistanis in Bollywood. When asked if his character in Mission Majnu helps perpetuate stereotypes of Pakistanis in Hindi films, the actor had told Film Companion, "We have consciously made an effort in the writing that it is never to take on a particular community..."

Mission Majnu was released on Netflix on January 20, 2023. The spy-thriller also features Rashmika Mandanna and is directed by Shantanu Bagchi.

