Rashmika Mandanna stuns in black, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel set mood for Gadar 2 at event. See pics

Rashmika Mandanna was among the most glamorous celebrities at the Zee Cine Awards held in Mumbai on Sunday. She walked the red carpet in a short black dress with a long train. Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel also made a joint appearance on the red carpet, setting the mood for their return with Gadar 2. Also read: Kiara Advani looks glamorous in red on the red carpet, blushes as paps call her ‘Mrs Malhotra’. Watch

Rashmika looked stunning in the black dress as she posed on the red carpet. She had her hair tied in a bun. She later took to Instagram Stories to share a note along with the picture of her trophy she won for her debut Bollywood film Goodbye. “My loves this is all because of you and my team! Goodbye, thank you! I love you always! Forever grateful,” she wrote.

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's appearance was also a highlight of the event as Sunny arrived in a turban. He was in a white shirt, blue denims and brown blazer and posed alongside Ameesha Patel, who was in a golden lehenga. They will be returning to the silver screen together with Gadar 2, which is scheduled to be released on August 11.

Sanjana Sanghi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bobby Deol, Babil Khan, Jeetendra and Tiger Shroff at the event. (Varinder Chawla)

Pooja Hegde also walked the red carpet. She was in an uneven bronze and black attire. A video from the event showed Anil Kapoor bending down, while passing through to avoid hindering Pooja's interview session with the paparazzi.

Among others who walked the red carpet were Kriti Sanon. She was in a shimmery black gown and joined Sunny Leone on the red carpet. They went on to pose together. Sunny, who was also in a shimmery black gown, later posed with husband Daniel Weber.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui also made a rare appearance at the event. He is currently embroiled in a property dispute involving his wife Aaliya Siddiqui. Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Babil Khan, Jeetendra and Tiger Shroff also posed on the red carpet. Sanjana Sanghi of Dil Bechara fame also walked the red carpet in a shimmery black saree with an off-shoulder blouse.

