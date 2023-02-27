Kiara Advani looks glamorous in red on the red carpet, blushes as paps call her ‘Mrs Malhotra’. Watch

Day after attending an awards event with Sidharth Malhotra in a yellow saree, Kiara Advani walked the red carpet at yet another awards event on Sunday. She was however not accompanied by Sidharth at this one but the actor dominated the red carpet in a glamorous red sheer gown. She also blushed and smiled as the paparazzi called her ‘Mrs Malhotra’ to attract her attention. Last week, Sidharth had also addressed Kiara as ‘my wife’ at a perfume launch. Also read: Newlyweds Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra dazzle fans at awards night. Watch

A video of Kiara's appearance at the Zee Cine Awards held on Sunday was shared online. It shows the actor posing in an off-shoulder red corset gown with a thigh-high slit. It also had a train She kept her makeup simple and wore no jewellery to keep the attention on her shimmery attire. She won the Performer of the Year award at the event.

Kiara also shared a few glimpses of her ‘red hot mood’ on her Instagram Stories. She simply wrote, “Only gratitude” alongside a picture of her trophies from the two award events.

A day before, Kiara had attended an awards event with Sidharth. The two didn't pose together on the red carpet but he did join her on stage as she received an award. They also shared a hug on stage as they made their first joint appearance at an event.

The couple had tied the knot at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace on February 7. They had invited only a few industry friends to the wedding but later threw two wedding receptions, one in Delhi and another in Mumbai.

Kiara recently returned to work after her wedding celebrations this month. She has resumed the shooting for her next, Satyaprem Ki Katha, starring opposite Kartik Aaryan. She had even shared a selfie from her makeup room on her first day on the sets on Saturday and wrote, “Back to work” along with heart eyes, camera, face with sunglasses, muscle, and woman dancing emojis. Kartik too attended the Zee Cine Awards in a black suit and brown tie.

