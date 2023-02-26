Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Newlyweds Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra dazzle fans at awards night. Watch

Newlyweds Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra dazzle fans at awards night.

Published on Feb 26, 2023

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were spotted at an awards night in Mumbai on Saturday. The newlywed couple did not pose together but looked great in their best outfits.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra at awards night.
Newlyweds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra decided to have a date night at an awards show in Mumbai on Saturday. Photos from the event show Kiara in a bright saree and Sidharth in a suit, posing for the paparazzi, albeit separately. (Also read: Fans call Sidharth Malhotra ‘so sweet’ as he calls Kiara Advani ‘my wife’ at event. Watch)

Kiara wore a bright yellow saree and styled her hair in loose waves. She smiled for the paparazzi at the event as the camera got flashing. Sidharth looked handsome in his grey suit with black shirt. He, too, posed for pictures with a smile. It seems like both of them arrived separately for the event. Kiara joined back the workforce on Saturday afternoon and even shared a photo from her first day back at work.

Also present at the awards show was Babil Khan, Soundarya Sharma, Ayan Mukerji, Rajkummar Rao, Raashi Khanna, Vidya Balan, Anupam Kher, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Karan Johar, Huma Qureshi and others. Check out their pictures:

Kriti Sanon, Huma Qureshi and Bhumi Pednekar at the event.
Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji and Anil Kapoor at the event.
Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji and Anil Kapoor at the event.

Sidharth and Kiara got married on February 7 this year. They tied the knot in a highly guarded ceremony in the presence of their friends and family at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. Kiara and Sidharth shared the news on their respective Instagram pages. "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai... We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead," the wrote alongside the photographs from their wedding.

They hosted a reception in Delhi for their close friends and later in Mumbai on February 12.The two apparently fell in love while shooting for Shershaah, which was released in 2021.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara will be seen romancing Kartik Aaryan in Satyaprem ki Katha. She will also be seen in RC 15 alongside Ram Charan. The film billed as an action drama with current-day politics, features an ensemble cast, with Kiara playing the female protagonist.

kiara advani sidharth malhotra
