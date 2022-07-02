Rashtra Kavach Om box office day 1 collection: Aditya Roy Kapur's film opens at just 1.5 crore

Rashtra Kavach Om, starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi, couldn't impress critics or moviegoers. The film released in theatres on Friday amid negative reviews, with a low opening collection at the ticket counters. The film collected ₹1.51 crore on day one of its release. Also read: Rashtra Kavach Om Review: Aditya Roy Kapur’s good looks can't save a film that touches new heights of absurdity

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the opening collection of the film on Twitter. He wrote, "#RashtraKavachOm is dull on Day 1... National chains [#PVR, #INOX, #Cinepolis] find limited patronage, but mass belt records better occupancy [due to action]... Needs to cover lost ground on Day 2 and 3... Fri ₹ 1.51 cr. #India biz."

Directed by Kapil Verma, the film also stars Jackie Shroff, Prachee Shah Paandya, Prakash Raj, Ashutosh Rana, Bijou Thaangjam and Elnaaz Norouzi in a dance number. It was earlier titled Om: The Battle Within.

The Hindustan Times review of the film said it touches ‘new heights of absurdity’ and read: “Rashtra Kavach Om does disservice not only to the genre it claims it belongs to, but also to the audiences who want to see Aditya Roy Kapur on the big screen doing something substantial rather than just packing a punch and making us feel the impact in slo-mo.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aditya made his debut with 2013 film Aashiqui 2 and has featured in films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Fitoor, Ok Jaanu and Ludo. The actor said he was approached for Rashtra Kavach Om soon after the trailer of his 2020 film Malang dropped.

“Kapil saw me in that trailer where I was bulked up. He felt that’s my guy and they called me for Om. It is an action film and I am a huge action buff as I grew up like an action fanatic. I watched all the films of action greats like Sylvester Stallone, Jackie Chan and (Jean-Claude) Van Damme,” he told PTI in an interview.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON