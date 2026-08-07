Raveena Tandon almost got bitten by the Ohh My Dog star; actor's reaction wins hearts online. Watch video

Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon recently attended the special screening of Pankaj Tripathi’s film Ohh My Dog, but the red carpet came with an unexpected scare. The actor was almost bitten by the film’s four-legged star, but instead of panicking, Raveena handled the moment with remarkable calm. Her composed reaction has now won praise from the internet.

Raveena Tandon almost got bitten by a dog

Raveena Tandon almost got bit by a dog at Ohh My Dog screening.

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On Thursday, a special screening of Ohh My Dog was held in Mumbai. Raveena attended the event and posed with the film’s canine star. However, things took an unexpected turn when the dog began barking aggressively and almost bit her as she stood up after posing for pictures. A thread from her dress became stuck in the dog’s mouth. Raveena remained calm throughout the incident and stepped forward to soothe the animal instead of backing away.

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{{^usCountry}} Her reaction impressed fans, with one commenting, “Thank you for your patience and kindness Raveena ma'am.” Another wrote, “Sign of a true animal lover.” A fan said, “The dog must be stressed with a lot happening around. Thanks to Raveena for handling it with poise.” Another commented, “Man, she is so calm and composed. Huge respect for her.” About Ohh My Dog {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Her reaction impressed fans, with one commenting, “Thank you for your patience and kindness Raveena ma'am.” Another wrote, “Sign of a true animal lover.” A fan said, “The dog must be stressed with a lot happening around. Thanks to Raveena for handling it with poise.” Another commented, “Man, she is so calm and composed. Huge respect for her.” About Ohh My Dog {{/usCountry}}

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Directed by Amit Rai, Ohh My Dog is a family entertainer featuring a dog at the centre of its story. The film follows a courageous dog who helps uncover a racket involving missing dogs. Apart from Pankaj Tripathi, the film also stars Pavan Malhotra, Maahi Rai, Rajesh Kumar, Geeta Agrawal, Vijay Mishra, Shreedhar Dubey, Bulloo Kumar and Sulakhyana Baruah.

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The trailer shows a growing number of dogs going missing from an area, leading to suspicions of a larger racket. It also features sequences of dogs chasing goons.

Director Amit Rai has described the film as a story aimed at families while also highlighting kindness towards animals. “Dogs teach us the purest form of love and loyalty without expecting anything in return. Through Ohh My Dog, I wanted to tell a story that is emotional, entertaining, and meaningful for every family. This is not just a film about a child and a dog; it is about learning to coexist with all living beings with compassion. If audiences walk away with a little more kindness in their hearts towards animals, I will feel this film has truly achieved its purpose,” he said.

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Backed by Amit Rai, Rajesh Bhardwaj and Sana Warsi under the banners of Babulal Biscope and Thinking Hats Entertainment, Ohh My Dog released in theatres on August 7. The film’s release was postponed by a week from July 31 to August 7 amid competition for screens from other major releases.