Inside Raveena Tandon and Shilpa Shetty’s Karwa Chauth celebrations full of laughter, mehendi, Bollywood music. Watch

Every year, Bollywood celebs celebrate Karwa Chauth with great pomp and share photos and videos of the festivities on social media. On Thursday, actor Raveena Tandon took her Instagram followers on a virtual Karwa Chauth celebration as she shared a series of photos and videos with Shilpa Shetty and their married friends as they celebrated the festival together. Their close friend Akansha Malhotra was also spotted at the Karwa Chauth festivities hosted at a friend’s house. Also read: Priyanka Chopra decks up in yellow saree ahead of Karwa Chauth

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing glimpses of the festive decoration with flowers and candles, her mehendi adorned with the names of her children Rasha and Ranbir, Shilpa Shetty dancing to Bollywood music, and more, Raveena said she was letting go during the festival Karwa Chauth. The actor wore a yellow ethnic outfit with heavy jewellery, while Shilpa wore a colourful red, white and green outfit. Shilpa grooved to Piya Tu Ab To Aaja (Monica, Oh My Darling!) in one of the clips Raveena shared.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Raveena wrote in the caption of her Instagram post, “Most of the time we all work hard and life takes over, time flies, but festive season is when you let go… Live and let live, love, life, laugh, celebrate everyday… that’s what we all are about... thank you @bindiyadutta6, @nidhiduttaofficial, and my baby @siddhid11 for always being such amazing hosts.” A fan commented on her post, “Beautiful Raveena ji. Also Raveena and Shilpa together.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Shilpa had also shared a glimpse of her Karwa Chauth preparations at home. Shilpa also gave us a sneak peek into her sargi thali on Instagram Stories. The actor also wished 'happy Karwa Chauth' to her fans and followers. Her thali included snacks, milk cake, sweets and fruits. There were also bangles and bindi in Shilpa’s thali. Sargi is a traditional thali that usually mothers-in-law give to their daughters-in-law; it includes makeup, jewellery, clothes and foods that the married women consume before sunrise, as they fast throughout the day, until moonrise.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON