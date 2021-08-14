Raveena Tandon answers husband’s question about dressing ‘hawt’ at home, leaves Sussanne Khan in splits. Watch

Raveena Tandon gave a shout-out to her husband, Anil Thadani, as she shared a new video on Instagram. In it, she was doing various household chores, from washing dishes to ironing clothes to cleaning the floor.

“When husband asks why I never dress hawt at home,” the text on the screen read. The video then transitioned to Raveena in glamorous looks while doing everyday chores. She simply used rolling eyes emojis in her caption.

Sussanne Khan was left in splits and dropped laughing emojis on the post. Fans found Raveena’s video relatable. “Everyone has the same story it seems,” one wrote. “Har ghar ki kahani (The story of every home),” another said.

Raveena married Anil in 2004 and they have two children -- Rasha and Ranbirvardhan. She also has two adopted daughters, Pooja and Chaya, who have kids of their own.

In an interview with MissMalini earlier this year, Raveena said that she was just 21 when she adopted the two girls, and has a friendly relationship with them. Talking about being called a ‘nani (grandmother)’ at the age of 46, she had said, “Technically, the minute that word comes, people think you’re 70-80 years old. When I had taken in my girls I was 21, and my eldest was 11. We actually just have an 11-year gap between us. She’s had her baby, so she’s more like a friend, but technically, I am a mom-like figure to her in her life. That’s what equates to being a grandmom, so that’s how it is.”

Also see: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Jheel Mehta opens up about being told she is ‘not skinny enough’. Watch

Raveena made her Bollywood debut with Patthar Ke Phool, opposite Salman Khan, in 1991. She went on to act in films such as Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, Dulhe Raja, Satta and Daman. She is gearing up to make her digital debut with a Netflix series titled Aranyak, which also stars Parambrata Chattopadhyay.