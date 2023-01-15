Raveena Tandon bumps into Karan Johar at school event, says 'was fun to see him in his paternal avatar'. See pics

Raveena Tandon has shared several pictures and a video from her daughter Rasha Thadani's school as she attended a function. She said it was an emotional moment to see her daughter ready to "fly out of the nest". She also expressed her happiness on meeting filmmaker Karan Johar playing the devoted father to his twins Roohi and Yash at the school event. Also read: Raveena Tandon hints she is the murderer in hilarious video, warns 'husbands beware'

Raveena wrote along with the photos and video, “Saying bye to the class of 2023 at #dais! What an emotional moment for all the moms and dads to see your baby grow up and actually prepare to now, fly out of the nest! We wish you well and Godspeed #classof2023. Also was fun to see @karanjohar in his paternal avatar , “new parent at school” enjoy Karan! (laughing emoji).”

The first picture shows Raveena and husband Anil Thadani posing for a family photo with their son Ranbirvardhan and daughter Rasha. She also shared a glimpse of childhood pictures of the kids put up at the school. In other pictures, she is seen posing with Karan Johar and moms of other kids at the school.

Raveena was decked up in a black top and latex pants and boots, paired with a grey jacket as she joined Anil Thadani for the school event. Karan was seen in a black hoodie and stylish sunglasses.

Raveena had earlier shared a glimpse of how she partied with Rasha's friends. Besides Ranbir and Rasha, Raveena also has two adopted daughters, Pooja and Chaya.

Raveena was last see in KGF Chapter 2 which went on to become a blockbuster at the box office. In 2021, she had made her OTT debut with the web show Aranyak, in which she played a tough cop. The actor was recently in Madhya Pradesh for the shooting of her next. She will be seen with Sanjay Dutt in a romantic-comedy titled Ghudchadi. She also has Arbaaz Khan's film Patna Shukla in the pipeline.

