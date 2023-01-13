Raveena Tandon hints she is the murderer in hilarious video, warns 'husbands beware'

Raveena Tandon has shared yet another hilarious video as a follow up to her ‘khod ke dekhlo (dig it up and see for yourself)’ video in which she implied killing her husband and burying him in the garden. In the new video, she plays a woman who kills her husband for calling her by a different name. Raveena, who is married to Anil Thadani, occasionally shares funny reels on Instagram. Also read: Raveena Tandon shares selfies clicked by Salman Khan as they pose with Arbaaz Khan

Sharing the video, Raveena wrote, “Khod ke dekhlo .. part two (heart emoticon) Husbands beware, this is trending too. He should’ve played safe and just said “baby..” In the video, Raveena is seen with a white dupatta on her head and acts as if she's being interrogated by the police. As a voice asks her to share the last words of her husband before his murder, she answers in a plain voice, “unhone kaha tha ki mera chashma kahan hai Sangeeta (he said, where are my glasses Sangeeta)'.” The voice again asks her for the reason she killed him and she replies in a cold voice, “Ranjana naam hai mera (my name is Ranjana),” with a faded smile in the end of the video.

Her fans were floored by her acting skills once again. A person commented, “One of the funniest memes - done with best performance.” Another said, “hahahahaha too good”. One more wrote, “kya expression hai Ranjana.” A fan called it “First class” act while another wrote, “Superbbbbb.” One more fan commented, “Ohhhh wow.”

In December last year, Raveena had shared the first part in which she was seen filing her nails while being decked up in a saree. As a person asked her about her husband, she told him to look for him in the garden. When he said that he couldn't see him, she said, “khod ke dekh lo (dig him up from his grave)." She had shared it with the caption, “Hahahha couldn’t resist doing this one ! Husbands beware! This is a trending reel.”

Raveena was last seen in KGF: Chapter 2. She will be next seen in Ghudchadi alongside Sanjay Dutt. She also has Arbaaz Khan's Patna Shukla along with the second season of her web show, Aranyak.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON