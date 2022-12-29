Raveena Tandon shares selfies clicked by Salman Khan as they pose with Arbaaz Khan: 'Goofiness never stops when...'

Raveena Tandon took to Instagram and shared pictures with Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan. She posted selfies with the brothers. She also revealed that these were taken by Salman. Some of the pictures were blurred and not clear. All of them laughed while posing for the camera. Raveena wrote a funny caption for her photos with actor-friend Salman. Fans posted hilarious comments for their pictures. (Also read: Rajinikanth poses with AR Rahman and daughter Aishwaryaa for selfie inside private jet. See pics)

Raveena shared a series of pictures. Raveena and Arbaaz twinned in black outfits. Raveena opted for a top, while Arbaaz wore a shirt. Salman wore a checked shirt. All of them were smiling in the pictures. Raveena stood in between Salman and Arbaaz. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Raveena wrote, “The goofiness never stops when you know @beingsalmankhan is taking the selfies !! (laughing emoji with tears in eyes). She used the hashtag ‘selfie lelere (click a selfie)’ with laughing emojis in the caption. Arbaaz Khan commented, “Absolutely crazy (monkey and laughing emojis).” To which, Raveena replied, “@Arbaazkhanofficial (two laughing emojis) at least one is in focus!!”

Reacting to the post, one of Raveena's fans wrote, “Ek bhi selfie dhang ki nhi aayi hai with laughing emoji (not even selfie is good).” Another fan commented, “Such bad quality of pictures (laughing emojis).” Other fan wrote, “Isse jyada clear pics to Jio ke keypad wale phone mai aajaati hai (Even Jio's keypad phone gives clearer pictures in comparison to these pictures) with laughing emojis.” “This is the real madness of friends (smiling face with red heart eyes emojis)", wrote one.

Salman celebrated his 57th birthday with friends on December 27. He hosted a grand birthday bash, which saw the presence of host of Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, Pooja Hegde, Suniel Shetty, Sangeet Bijlani, Sonakshi Sinha and Iulia Vantur, among many others. Salman and Shah Rukh Khan's hug was one of the highlight of Salman's party.

Salman will be next seen in director Farhad Samji's upcoming family entertainer film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan alongside Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill and Palak Tiwari. The film is all slated to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2023. Arbaaz Khan has begun filming the film titled Patna Shukla, which is being produced under his own production house. The film stars Raveena Tandon, Satish Kaushik, Manav Vij, Chandan Roy Sanyal and Anushka Kaushik.

