Raveena Tandon calls Aryan Khan's arrest ‘shameful’, says his future is being toyed with

After Hrithik Roshan, actor Raveena Tandon has publicly condemned the arrest and subsequent detention of Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan. Aryan was taken in for questioning following a drug raid on a Goa-bound cruise ship last weekend, and has since been arrested for alleged links to a drugs nexus.

In a tweet on Friday, Raveena without taking any names wrote, “Shameful politics being played out.. it’s a young mans life and future they toying with … heartbreaking.” Raveena and Shah Rukh have appeared in several films together.

A decision on Aryan's bail petition will be taken today. On Thursday, his lawyer filed for bail, arguing that no drugs had been recovered on his person and that he knew only one other person at the planned cruise party.

On the same day that Aryan was arrested, Salman Khan paid a visit to the family house Mannat. It is unclear what discussions took place, but the actor was photographed arriving at Shah Rukh and his wife Gauri's seafront bungalow, just a few hours before his sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri. Over the next few days, Gauri's friends Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari and Seema Khan also dropped by.

On Thursday, actor Hrithik Roshan posted an open letter addressed to Aryan, urging him to stay strong and suggesting that the troubles he is currently experiencing will shape the person he becomes in the future. “I know you must feel it now. The anger, the confusion, the helplessness. Aaah, the very ingredients that are needed to burn the hero out from inside you. But be wary, those same ingredients could burn away the good stuff... the kindness, the compassion, the love. Allow yourself to burn, but just enough,” Hrithik wrote.