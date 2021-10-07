Hrithik Roshan writes open letter in Aryan Khan's support, says 'I know you must feel anger, confusion, helplessness'

Actor Hrithik Roshan has written an open letter addressed to Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan. Aryan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau after a drugs bust on a Goa-bound cruise ship on Sunday.

In his letter, posted on Instagram on Thursday along with a photo of Aryan, Hrithik Roshan wrote that he can sympathise with him and said that he must experience the darkness to appreciate the light.

Hrithik wrote, “My dear Aryan. Life is a strange ride. It’s great because it’s uncertain. It’s great cause it throws you curve balls, but god is kind. He gives only the toughest ones the toughest balls to play. You know you are chosen when amidst the chaos you can feel the pressure to hold your own. And I know you must feel it now. The anger, the confusion, the helplessness. Aaah , the very ingredients that are needed to burn the hero out from inside you. But be wary , those same ingredients could burn away the good stuff... the kindness, the compassion, the love. Allow yourself to burn, but just enough.. ” +

He continued, “Mistakes , failings , victories , success... they’r all the same if you know which parts to keep with you and which parts to throw away from the experience. But know that you can grow better with them all. I’v known you as a kid and i’v known you as a man. Own it. Own everything you experience. They’r your gifts. Trust me. In time when you connect the dots... I promise you , It’s gonna make sense. Only if you have stared the devil in his eyes and kept your calm. Keep calm . Observe. These moments are the makers of your Tom. And Tom is going to have a brilliant sun shining. But for it , you must go thru the dark. Calm, still, owning your own. And trusting the light. Within. It’s always there.”

He signed off with, “Love you man." Hrithik has two sons– Hridhaan and Hrehaan– with ex-wife Sussanne Khan. He isn't the only one who has stood in solidarity with Shah Rukh and his family. Salman Khan and his sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri were among the first to pay Shah Rukh and his wife, Gauri Khan, a visit in the aftermath of Aryan's arrest.

Shah Rukh and Gauri were also visited by Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan and Neelam Kothari. Several others supported them on social media.