Shah Rukh Khan's fans leave message of support outside Mannat after Aryan Khan's arrest, say ‘take care king’

Actor Shah Rukh Khan's fans have left a placard outside his home, Mannat, after the arrest of his son, Aryan Khan. The placard spoke of their ‘unconditional love’ for the actor.

In a photo shared by Shah Rukh's fanclub Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club, the placard was seen placed right outside Mannat, under the house plate. It read, "We all fans from from every corner of the world love you deeply and unconditionally! We stand with you in these testing times! Take Care King." The placard also included pictures of Shah Rukh greeting his fans.

We Love You King and We Stand With You ❤️ pic.twitter.com/SE6r9PpTMg — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) October 5, 2021

More fans of Shah Rukh voiced their support on the post. “From Nepal . No matter what #sharukhkhan you have our support and love,” wrote one. “Every parent in any place and corner of the world, rich or poor is always just a parent! Our hearts always hurt for our children. Support is crucial and very important. And for the parents, SRK and Gauri, and for Aryan himself, it is important to know. We stand for them,” read another.

Earlier, Shah Rukh's film industry friends also voiced their support for him. His Kabhie Haan Kabhi Naa co-star Suchitra Krishnamoorthi said in a tweet, “Nothing harder for a parent than seeing their child in distress. Prayers to all.” In a follow-up tweet, she added, “For all those targeting #Bollywood remember all the #NCB raids on film stars? Yes nothing was found and nothing was proved. #Bollywood gawking is a tamasha. It's the price of fame.”

Also read: Mika Singh has sarcastic response to Aryan Khan’s arrest, says 'Was he the only one on the cruise?'

Speaking to India Today, his friend Viveck Vaswani said, “Shah Rukh is a celebrity. He and his family and his children will always be targeted by those who are apathetic towards the stardom. This too shall pass." Pooja Bhatt and Sussanne Khan have also defended Aryan Khan online.

A Narcotics Control Bureau team busted an alleged drugs party on a ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on Saturday night. Eight persons including Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Vikrant Chhoker, Ismeet Singh, Nupur Sarika, Gomit Chopra and Mohak Jaswal were brought in for questioning. Aryan and two others were arrested. They have been remanded to NCB custody till October 7.