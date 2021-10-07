When Shah Rukh Khan said Salman Khan will always be there if his family is ‘in trouble’, watch emotional video

An old video from Salman Khan’s game show, Dus Ka Dum, is now going viral. The video shows special guest Shah Rukh Khan saying that he can always count on Salman to be there for him and his family in times of trouble.

In the video, Salman Khan asks Shah Rukh, “Apka hai koi thick and thin mein (Do you have a person who stands with you in thick and thin)?” Shah Rukh Khan promptly responded, “Salman yaar, mai agar kabhi trouble me hoon, actually, mujhse zyada agar meri family kabhi trouble me hai to tum ho. (If I am ever in trouble, actually if my family is ever in trouble, you are there).”

Salman nodded his head in the affirmative and the two actors got emotional as they hugged each other. The video clip is from the grand finale episode of the third season of Dus Ka Dum. Aired in 2018, it had SRK and Rani Mukerji as special guests.

The video has been shared by a fan club with the caption, “Salman proved this line true.” The video has surfaced just days after Salman Khan paid a visit to Shah Rukh Khan’s residence amid the ongoing probe by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) into a suspected drugs racket. Shah Rukh’s son elder Aryan Khan has been arrested in the case.

Also read: Shenaz Treasury gives tour of Cordelia cruise ship: You may have seen it in news

On October 2, an NCB team raided an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa. Eight persons including Aryan Khan were detained for questioning by the NCB in connection with the drug seizure on the cruise ship. A Mumbai court later ordered Aryan Khan and others to be remanded in NCB's custody until October 7.