Shah Rukh Khan’s friend Viveck Vaswani on Aryan Khan's arrest: 'We don't target children'

Shah Rukh Khan's friend Viveck Vaswani has reacted to Aryan Khan's arrest. The film producer has said that Shah Rukh and his family will ‘always be targeted’ by those ‘apathetic’ to Shah Rukh's success.

Aryan Khan, the eldest child of Shah Rukh, was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on Sunday. He was detained after a raid at a rave party on a cruise. He has been remanded in custody till October 7.

Speaking with India Today, Viveck said, “Shah Rukh is a celebrity. He and his family and his children will always be targeted by those who are apathetic towards the stardom. This too shall pass. Having said that, I am very clear about certain things. Shah Rukh is my friend, his children are like my children, his family is my family. I was with him when he was not a celebrity and I have been with him through thick and thin and I will always be so. I do not think people should start targeting children, no matter whether the children have gone wrong and made mistakes. We don't ambush children, we don’t hurt children and we don't target children.”

A few Bollywood celebrities have come forward to publicly show their support to Shah Rukh and his family. On Sunday, Salman Khan was photographed visiting Shah Rukh's Mumbai residence. The next day, Salman's sister Alvira Agnihotri called on Shah Rukh. Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari and Seema Khan also paid Gauri and Shah Rukh a visit.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan being targeted, says Suchitra Krishnamoorthi: 'It can't be just this bunch of 8 kids'

Some also took to social media to defend Aryan. These include Shah Rukh's Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa co-star Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, Pooja Bhatt and Hansal Mehta. Sussanne Khan called Aryan's arrest a ‘witch hunt’.

“I think this is not about Aryan Khan, as he was unfortunately at the wrong place at the wrong time, this situation is being made an example to drive home the excitement that some people get as they have a witch hunt on people from Bollywood. It’s sad n unfair as he is a good kid. I stand by Gauri n Shahrukh,” she said, in the comments section of columnist Shobhaa De's post regarding the incident.