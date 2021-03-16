Raveena Tandon celebrates daughter Rasha's 16th birthday with photo album: 'When did you grow up so fast'

Actor Raveena Tandon has shared a bunch of pictures on Instagram to celebrate the 16th birthday of her daughter, Rasha Thadani. The photos show Rasha as an adorable baby and how she has changed over the years.

"When,just when did you grow up so fast ... 16,my lil baby.My kind, sweet, affectionate, compassionate, caring lil girl, @officialrashathadani Happy 16 th baby," she captioned her post. In one picture, baby Rasha is seen at a birthday party and posing for photos in others. She is joined by Raveena, too, in a few photos. The final picture shows the balloon decorations at Rasha's 16th birthday celebrations,

Raveena's fans showered Rasha with compliments. "Haha omg so cute lil Rasha baby," wrote one. "She is soo pretty," wrote another.

Raveena is married to Anil Thadani and also has a son with him, Ranbir. In 1995, Raveena had also adopted two girls, Pooja (11) and Chhaya (8). They were the daughters of her late cousin. Unhappy with the way her guardian was treating them, she got them home and officially adopted them. In 2016, Chhaya married in a twin Hindu and Christian wedding in Goa.

In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, Raveena had spoken about becoming a mother at 21. “I didn’t think too much at that time about how I would manage it. I knew that I could afford to bring up and give a great life to two children and I went ahead with it. I am so proud of them today. But of course, I could not have done it without my family. I would be shooting non-stop and they took care of them entirely,” she had said.

Also read: Ali Fazal posts picture of himself to wish Nimrat Kaur a happy birthday, cracks her up: 'Best birthday wish this year'

“My daughters are my best friends. I remember, when I got married, they were the ones who sat in the car and led me to the mandap. And now, I got the chance to walk them down the aisle. It is such a special feeling,” she said.