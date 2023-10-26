Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha wishes mom on 49th birthday with special video; Shilpa Shetty, Juhi Chawla share posts

Actor Raveena Tandon on Thursday clocked her 49th birthday and her daughter Rasha Thadani as well as friends in the Hindi film industry showered her with love and wishes. Taking to her Instagram, Raveena also posted a video as she visited Naaharbagh Rajgarh. (Also Read | Raveena Tandon performs Maha Ashtami aarti with daughter Rasha; Sara Ali Khan also joins them. Watch)

Raveena and Rasha share videos

Raveena Tandon celebrated her 49th birthday on Thursday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the clip, Raveena and Rasha spent time in nature. The video also showed them exploring the place and having a meal in the outdoors. Raveena captioned the post, "Spending my day doing what I love most @thenaaharbaghrajgarh #pannanationalpark."

Rasha also wished her mother with a special video on Instagram. In the clip, the duo grooved to King's song Maan Meri Jaan. She captioned the post, "Happy birthday to this beautiful human being. My role model. I look at you sometimes and wonder how I got this lucky. I love u forever, nobody comes closer (red heart emoji)."

Celebrities wish Raveena

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Several Bollywood celebrities also wished Raveena. Sonali Bendre shared a picture of the actor on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Happy Birthday. Sending you a biggg hug and best wishes." Arbaaz Khan wished Raveena, "Happiest Birthday. Stay lovely. Stay beautiful. Stay blessed always."

Shilpa Shetty posted a photo featuring herself and Raveena. She wrote, "Happy Birthday. Sending duas, hugs, love, and happy vibes your way, my darling!" Juhi Chawla shared a post featuring old pictures of the duo. Posing the photo collage, she wrote on Instagram, "A 100 trees for the Mast Mast Girl @officialraveenatandon ...!! Wish you a birthday fillleddd with fun, laughter, joy and love, and allll that your heart desires. Wish you many more accolades and awards in the years to come ..!!"

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Several Bollywood celebrities also wished Raveena.

About Raveena's films

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Raveena is known for her roles in Laadla, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Dulhe Raja, Anari No.1, Ghulam-E-Mustafa, Shool, and Patthar Ke Phool among others. She will be seen in a forthcoming romantic-comedy film Ghudchadi alongside Sanjay Dutt, Parth Samthan, and Khushali Kumar in the upcoming months. She will also be seen in Welcome to the Jungle with Akshay Kumar.

Apart from that, she also has Patna Shukla in the pipeline. Rasha, on the other hand, will make her Bollywood debut alongside Aaman Devgan in Abhishek Kapoor's next film. The film is slated to release on February 9, 2024. The film is not titled yet and it's produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON