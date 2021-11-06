Raveena Tandon 'likes' tweets praising original Tip Tip Barsa Pani after Sooryavanshi drops Katrina Kaif's version

Raveena Tandon has been ‘liking’ tweets that praised her version of Tip Tip Barsa Paani hours after Sooryavanshi released a new version of the song with Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar in it. The original version, released as part of the film Mohra, starred Raveena and Akshay.

On Saturday, Sooryavanshi dropped the music video of Tip Tip on YouTube in which Katrina and Akshay dance in an abandoned amusement park. Katrina was seen replicating a few of Raveena's dance moves as well. The video has left the internet divided. While Katrina has received praise for her performance in the song, several ‘90s children felt the remix didn't surpass the original version.

Although Raveena is yet to publicly comment on it, she did like two tweets that seemingly praised her version of the song. The first tweet read, “Original Tip Tip Barsa Pani is something else, that too in early 90s.” Another tweet featured moments from the original song. “Raveena Tandon in Mohra (1994) Dir.Rajiv Rai,” the tweet read, featuring her pictures from the song.

Raveena Tandon likes tweets about the original version of Tip Tip Barsa Paani.

Many fans had also shared similar opinions on the YouTube video of the new song. “It's a cute version actually. Old is on another level of sensuousness n masterpiece,” a fan said. “This is good... but no one can match Raveena Tandon....she still comes to my mind first whenever I hear this song,” another fan wrote. “Katrina is good. But Raveena was Excellent," read another comment.

The new version has been remixed by Tanishk Bagchi and singers Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik recreated the song.

Akshay had announced that the song will be remixed for the movie, in 2019. “I would’ve definitely been disappointed if any other actor would’ve recreated Tip Tip Barsa Paani, a song which has been synonymous with me & my career & I can’t thank Ratan Jain ji enough. At times like these you realize, we may have come a long way but we also go back a long way,” Akshay tweeted.