Raveena Tandon reacts as man seeking selfie pushes her daughter at airport, tells him 'baccho ko dhakka mat dijiye'

Raveena Tandon returned from Delhi after receiving her Padma Shri award on Wednesday. Her daughter Rasha Thadani accompanied Raveena on the trip and both were spotted at the Mumbai airport in recent videos and photos shared by paparazzi and fans. In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Raveena asked a man at the airport to not push her daughter. (Also watch: Sudha Murty, actor Raveena Tandon among Padma awardees)

Raveena Tandon and Rasha at the Mumbai airport.

Raveena was talking to the paparazzi, promising the photographers a party soon, when a man seemingly pushed Rasha in an attempt to get a picture clicked with the actor. As Rasha walked ahead of her, Raveena walked while talking to the media. As they reached their car, Raveena realised a man was pushing Rasha aside for a selfie. A composed Raveena then told him, "Careful. Aap dhakka mat dijiye bhaisaab. Baccho ko dhakka mat dijiye. (Please do not push, at least do not push the kids)."

Before the incident, Raveena told the media that she too was happy, when they said they were happy for her Padma Shri honour. One of the media persons praised her gajra (flowers in the hair) and she said that she grabs one whenever she gets the chance as she loves gajra.

Raveena received a Padma Shri – the fourth highest civilian award – from President Draupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday. She also shared pictures from the ceremony on her social media pages.

Talking about the award, Raveena had earlier said as per ANI, "Honoured and grateful. Thank you so much, Government of India, for acknowledging my contributions, my life, my passion and purpose – cinema and the arts, that allowed me to contribute, not only to the film industry, but beyond. I thank all those who guided me through this journey of Art and Craft of Cinema -- all those who held my hand through it, and all those who watched me from their place above. I owe this to my father."

Seen in KGF 2 last year, Raveena has Ghudchadi with Sanjay Dutt, Parth Samthan and Khushali Kumar and Patna Shukla in the pipeline.

