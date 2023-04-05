Home / India News / Watch: Sudha Murty, actor Raveena Tandon among Padma awardees

Watch: Sudha Murty, actor Raveena Tandon among Padma awardees

ByKanishka Singharia
Apr 05, 2023 07:30 PM IST

On the eve of this year's Republic Day, the president authorised the conferral of 106 Padma awards, including three duo cases.

President Droupadi Murmu conferred Padma awards to distinguished awardees across diverse fields at Rashtrapati Bhavan Wednesday evening. Late Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav, renowned medical professional Dilip Mahalanabis, and Oscar-winning song's music composer MM Keeravaani are among those who have been honoured at the ceremony.

President Droupadi Murmu confers Padma Shri to actor Raveena Tandon during Padma Awards 2023 ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan.(PTI)
President Droupadi Murmu confers Padma Shri to actor Raveena Tandon during Padma Awards 2023 ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan.(PTI)

On the eve of this year's Republic Day, the president authorised the conferral of 106 Padma awards, including three duo cases.

At the first Civil Investiture Ceremony on March 22, the president gave three Padma Vibhushan, four Padma Bhushan, and 47 Padma Shri awards for the year 2023.

Music composer MM Keeravani, who composed the song ‘Naatu Naatu’, received the Padma Shri.

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy’s wife and author Sudha Murty was conferred with Padma Bhushan for social work.

Actor Raveena Tandon was also conferred with the Padma Shri.

Former deputy CM of Manipur, Thounaojam Chaoba Singh, received the Padma Shri

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Kanishka Singharia

    Kanishka is a journalist at Hindustan Times’ news desk. When not in newsroom, you will find her on streets of Delhi exploring food cafes or capturing world through her lens.

Topics
manipur samajwadi party republic day padma awards raveena tandon mulayam singh yadav infosys padma shri rashtrapati bhavan narayana murthy padma vibhushan padma bhushan + 10 more
manipur samajwadi party republic day padma awards raveena tandon mulayam singh yadav infosys padma shri rashtrapati bhavan narayana murthy padma vibhushan padma bhushan + 9 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 06, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out