Raveena Tandon's song Tip Tip Barsa Paani gets dhol spin in Pakistan, actor says, 'love this version'

Actors Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar's popular song Tip Tip Barsa Paani, from their 1994 movie Mohra, has found a new spin with a dhol version in Pakistan.

Taking to Twitter, Raveena shared a tweet in which a someone had posted a video of a dhol player performed the song at an event. The actor captioned it, "Love this version #dholmix." The video features Zebi, a dhol player in Pakistan, who shared the video on his YouTube channel in December 2018.

Twitter users reacted to the video in the comments section. One wrote, "Ek dam mast (It's superb). Firstly the song chosen by dhol wala is (thumbs up emoji). secondly how he matched the dhol beats. No words. Brilliant." Another wrote, "Plz Come on Screem with Akshay Kumar Sir. You are my favourite jodi Become fan from Khiladiyon ka Khiladi and Mohra." A third wrote, "Mam you and akki was damn good in the song..noone can beat that..cool it was.."

The song, which became very popular at the time of its release, will be recreated by Akshay in his upcoming film Sooryavanshi. The original song was made iconic by Raveena's sensuous moves wearing a yellow sari.

The song, which became very popular at the time of its release, will be recreated by Akshay in his upcoming film Sooryavanshi.

In June 2019, Akshay had announced the remake on Twitter, “I would’ve definitely been disappointed if any other actor would’ve recreated Tip Tip Barsa Paani,a song which has been synonymous with me & my career & I can’t thank Ratan Jain ji enough. At times like these you realize,we may have come a long way but we also go back a long way.”

Also Read: Gillian Jacobs and Marwan Kenzari to star in rom-com Any Other Night

Sooryavanshi is directed by Rohit Shetty. The film also stars Katrina Kaif along with Akshay. It is the fourth film of Rohit’s cop universe. Akshay will play the role of Veer Suryavanshi. The character was introduced as an anti-terrorist squad officer in the 2018 film Simmba, starring Ranveer Singh.