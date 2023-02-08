Raveena Tandon says people are now slotted online as either 'sanghi' or 'Naxalite': 'There is no middle'

Raveena Tandon recently touched upon celebrities being criticised for speaking and even not speaking about ongoing issues in the country. She said in both the cases it's the actors who suffers. She also called Twitter polarised with left and right-winged groups. Also read: Raveena Tandon reacts to being told she exaggerated about being body-shamed

During a podcast with ANI, Raveen who is an avid social media user was asked about celebs being criticised for not speaking up on issues. She responded, “Damned if you speak, and damned if you don't. For example, according to me, Twitter is a completely polarised. It's either the right wing or the left wing. They have completely taken over, there's nothing that you can do. So, either you are a sanghi or a Naxalite. It's either or, there's no middle path left anymore, no neutral path that you can take . But, yes when it comes to my country and when I have to speak up for my country fir mai bhi bheer jati hu (then I fight back),” she added.

Raveena went on to reveal the kind of comments she gets on social media for speaking her mind. She also said, “I do get comments ‘Are tu toh acting hi kar tu kya janti hai’. Why? Am I not a citizen of this country? Am I not a mother who has children who will be the next generation of this country? Am I not paying my taxes, paying my dues living in this country? Am I not proud of this country? What has taken me to be an actress taken my rights away to speak about when I want to speak about my country? Who are you to tell me that? If I don't come to your house and tell you ‘don’t talk about this.' who are you to come to my house and tell me ‘don’t talk about this?'”

Raveena was last seen in KGF: Chapter 2, starring Yash and Sanjay Dutt. She has Ghudchadi with Sanjay Dutt alongside Arbaaz Khan's Patna Shukla. Apart from these, she will be returning with the second season of her Netflix series, Aranyak.

