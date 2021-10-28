Raveena Tandon says she, Salman Khan fought so much during Patthar Ke Phool, he said: 'I'm not going to work with her'

Actor Raveena Tandon has revealed that she and actor Salman Khan constantly fought during her debut Bollywood film, Patthar Ke Phool (1991). In a new interview, Raveena called them 'brats' and revealed that Salman had said he would not work with her again.

Patthar Ke Phool was directed by Anant Balani and written by Salman's father Salim Khan. It featured Salman as a police officer who falls in love with Raveena's character, a gangster's daughter. Raveena won a Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut for her performance in the film.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Raveena said, "We were like two kids in a class who just wanted to fight over everything. I was 16 and a half and Salman must have been 23. We were both brats. Salman and I are of the same nature-wise, we were almost brought up in the same house as Salim’s uncle and my dad used to work together. It was like we were continuing our fights from home. We fought throughout the film and Salman said ‘I'm not going to work with her’, and then we did Andaaz Apna Apna."

Andaaz Apna Apna (1994) was directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film also featured Aamir Khan, Karishma Kapoor, Paresh Rawal and Shakti Kapoor in lead roles. It emerged as a cult film over the years. Raveena and Salman also featured in Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye (2000). Directed by K Muralimohana Rao, the film also starred Rani Mukerji.

Raveena recently rang in her 47th birthday and celebrated it in the US with her family. Taking to Instagram, Raveena gave glimpses of her birthday bash. She shared several pictures and captioned it, "A hap hap happpyyy birthday dump!! From 12 midnight cake in bed to 12 next night, spanning the two continents, a continues two-day affair, Indiatime and LA time! Ps- my kids think I’m still 16! #18tillidie."

She added, "Thank you all for your good, warm wishes and blessing! Would love to thank all of you personally, but a tough task! But it’s all your blessings that make my life so wonderful! forever grateful!"

Raveena is set to feature in KGF Chapter 2. It also stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Prakash Raj and Srinidhi Shetty. The actor will make her digital debut with Aranyak, a thriller, on Netflix. It also features Ashutosh Rana.