Raveena Tandon says she was 'torn' between friends Mona Kapoor, Sridevi and their relationships with Boney Kapoor

Raveena Tandon spoke about being in the middle of two good friends as one dealt with a divorce and the other was in a romance with the ex-husband. The actor shared that she was ‘torn’ between friends Mona Kapoor, who was married to producer Boney Kapoor, and Sridevi, who later married him. She said she tried to understand what they were going through and support them in any way possible. (Also read: Raveena Tandon says she is friends with Akshay Kumar, adds 'You need to respect everyone's journey and move on')

Sridevi and Raveena had worked together on the 1994 film Laadla. Boney and Sridevi got married in 1996 after he divorced Mona. The actor and her husband Anil Thadani used to invite the couple quite often to their home. Raveena remained friends with both Mona and Sridevi until their deaths. Mona died after battling cancer in March 2012, while Sridevi was found dead in her Dubai hotel in February 2018.

In an interview with ETimes, the actor said, "I used to be quite in a dilemma at the time because at that time, Mona was also a very very dear friend of mine. But I was working with Sri and she became a dear friend so for some years, I was torn apart. Unfortunately, they went through that entire thing but both of them, two beautiful souls we lost too early."

She went on to add, "I was understanding Mona’s issues as well and I would understand Sri’s issues as well so I was kind of there for both of them. I was just there for them. What people are going through in their personal life is their personal life, you cannot interfere after a certain extent but you can just be there for them, to understand them and to be a moral support for them, while not criticising and not talking ill about the other person but you can see what’s going on in people’s lives."

Raveena was recently awarded with the Padma Shri by the Indian government earlier this year. She was last seen in the blockbuster Kannada film KGF: Chapter 2 last year. She has the films Patna Shukla and Ghudchadi also lined up for release this year. The actor made her web series debut with Netflix's Aranyak in 2021.

