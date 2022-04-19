Raveena Tandon shares clip of people throwing coins in a theatre screening KGF Chapter 2: 'After a long time...'

Actor Raveena Tandon is currently basking in the success of her film KGF Chapter 2. On Tuesdsay, the actor shared a video from a film theatre in which people were seen throwing coins on to the screen. Sharing the video, Raveena thanked audience for all the love. Also Read: Decoding the success of KGF Chapter 2 and Pushpa The Rise: How they brought back Bollywood's own angry young man formula

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Posting the video on her Instagram handle, Raveena wrote, “After a long time seeing coins flying on to the screen! #flashingsilver ! Bts- #kgf2 last day , last shot! And it’s a rage …. Thank you for the love." She also added the hashtags, “#sweetmememories @prashanthneel @bhuvanphotography #kirtan #ramikasen #ghuskemaarenge.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video starts with a video of a film theatre where the audience is seen throwing coins at the screen, as the last scene featuring Raveena plays. Raveena also shared photos with the director and crew of the film, along with some BTS glimpses from the film's shoot. The video ends with Raveena's line from the film where she says, “Ghus ke maarenge.”

One fan commented, “That post-credit scene gave goosebumps.” Another one wrote, “Tufaan fir aayga raveena ji chapter 3.” While one wrote, “They should've taken you in the first part as well," another commented, “We loved you in the film.”

KGF: Chapter 2 follows the story of Rocky (Yash), an orphan rising from poverty to become the king of a gold mine. The first film came out in 2018. The second part that released on April 14 marks Sanjay Dutt's debut in Kannada films. KGF: Chapter 2 also stars Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, and Srinidhi Shetty, among others.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the Hindustan Times review of the film, “Rocking Star Yash returns to screen as the raw and ruthless hero. He exudes machoism and makes bad looks stylish. He isn’t your charming men types and doesn’t evoke sympathy even in the emotional scenes. He breathes life into his character and delivers his best. His lines, no matter how weird they sound, invite whistles and cheers and even in the most serious scenes, he triggers some laughter.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON