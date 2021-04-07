Raveena Tandon shares throwback monochrome pic from '90s, fans demand 'bring back the 90s'

Actor Raveena Tandon has been sharing stunning throwback pictures and videos for a while now. On Wednesday, she again shared one from the '90s and her fans were delighted.

Sharing it, she wrote: "#throwback early 90s , a candid shot from @khalidmohamed9487 s archives , found in his attic! Thank you for this pic and love you daddyo ! circa-1995. - Raj Mistry" Her fans went gaga over the picture. Showing her side profile, the picture highlighted Raveena's sharp features.

One fan declared "#BringBackThe90s" while another wrote: "Omg WOW!" Many others called her "queen", "amazing" and dropped a number of emojis.

Raveena has bee sharing throwback pictures and videos for some time now. Few days ago, she had shared a bunch of pictures from the shoots of Imtihaan and Kshatriya and had written: "Some throwback pics from the early 90s, Saif and I clowning around during imtihaan shoot , #kshatriya shoot with Saroj ji, Sanju ,sunny and Divya, with meeting the legendary #nusratfatehalikhan saab, used to travel in the bus to locations in Europe , all of us together would play Antakshari in the bus, the whole unit , from spot to camera crew, artistes all, in one big bus , one happy family, doesnt happen anymore .. now everyone has their own vanity vans."

She has a particular fondness for wildlife. On the occasion of World Wildlife Day in March, she had shared some pictures from the wild clicked by her and had written: "A very happy #WorldWildlifeDay everyone. most of our wildlife is now on endangered lists .As children of mother earth, it's our responsibility to protect our planet and our fellow species ,The future of wildlife is in our hands, so let's pledge today to give it our all and save and protect our beautiful wildlife and their Habitats,let’s make this world beautiful,healthy and greener , to be in for the generations to come.sharing some of the beautiful moments I’ve captured on my camera to celebrate today and each day our beautifulplanet and teach our children love kindness and compassion for our co species . #worldwildlifeday Photography by Raveena Tandon #worldwildlifeday2021.

Raveena will be seen next in KGF Chapter 2. She will reportedly appear as a politician in the film, which also stars Sanjay Dutt and Kannada actor Yash.