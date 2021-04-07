IND USA
Virat Kohli with Anushka Sharma during an ad shoot.
Anushka Sharma attempts to lift Virat Kohli in new video, watch her happy reaction on pulling it off

  • Actor Anushka Sharma shared a video in which she is seen lifting Virat Kohli. Watch his surprised and her happy reaction.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 07, 2021 12:16 PM IST

Actor Anushka Sharma has shared a video of some fun moments with her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the PK actor posted a clips from an older ad shoot, in which she is seen lifting Virat off the ground.

Anushka captioned it, "Did I do it ?" In the clip, the duo is seen goofing around during a photoshoot and Anushka holding Virat from behind and lifting him up. He exclaims, "Oh!"

Virat asks her to do it again and Anushka does, lifting him off his feet. Before raising him for the second time she tells him, "You're also helping yourself. Don't lift yourself. Don't lift yourself. Promise," to which Virat agrees.

The couple recently welcomed their daughter Vamika. They got married in 2017.

In 2015, she had said that she was sure she'd be a good mother. Anushka was promoting her film Bombay Velvet with co-star Ranbir Kapoor when she said that dealing with his childlike ways had trained her for the future, when she'd have a kid of her own.

She told NDTV, "He wants to know everything that's happening. He would walk into my makeup room and start opening drawers. He'd open my hand bag. If I'm on my phone, he'll want to see what I'm doing on my phone. He's a child. I'll be a great mother because I've been around Ranbir Kapoor."

On a more serious note, Anushka said that it is Ranbir's curiosity that makes him a 'great actor', and will probably make him a 'great filmmaker' in the future. "He's very, very curious, to the extent that sometimes it's annoying and you want to hit him."

ALSO READ: Rimi Sen says she got ‘positive response’ for her Munna Bhai MBBS audition but lost role to Gracy Singh

Ranbir and Anushka have worked together in Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Rajkumar Hirani's box office hit Sanju.

anushka sharma virat kohli

