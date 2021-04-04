IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli inspire a joke in Amitabh Bachchan: 'Anushka has a huge apartment...'
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma pose together.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma pose together.
bollywood

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli inspire a joke in Amitabh Bachchan: 'Anushka has a huge apartment...'

  • Playing on the spelling of the cricketer's surname, Amitabh Bachchan has cracked an Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli joke in his latest Instagram post.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 04, 2021 08:05 AM IST

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has posted a joke on Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli. He also paid "due respects" to the couple before cracking his joke on Instagram.

Posting a picture of himself dressed in a colourful sweatshirt, Amitabh wrote late Saturday, "Rang abhi tak utara nahin : Aur tyohar ke chutkule band nahi hue (The colours of Holi have not been washed out yet and I have not run out of festive jokes either). With due respects to Anushka and Virat ..ENGLISH. : Anushka has a huge apartment ! HINDI : Anushka ke paas Virat Kholi hai Courtesy my Ef from my Blog .. AM."


Anushka and Virat recently welcomed their first child, daughter Vamika. They got married in 2017.

Amitabh will soon be seen in the first film in Ayan Mukerji's ambitious fantasy trilogy, Brahmastra. The film features Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna will also be seen in the film.

After taking his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, Amitabh is back to work with Ekta Kapoor's Goodbye. The actor took to his blog on Friday morning to share his experience.

The Balaji Telefilms and Reliance Entertainment film directed by Vikas Bahl has gone on-floors. The film stars Amitabh and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. The film’s mahurat shot took place last week in Mumbai. Rashmika has already begun shooting and Amitabh is expected to join from April 4, Sunday.

Also read: Twinkle Khanna relives her past summers as Nitara reaches for a raw mango

He had also posted pictures from the muhurat of the movie. "T 3862 -Excited to begin this new journey! Film Mahurat #Goodbye @ektarkapoor #ShobhaKapoor @RuchikaaKapoor @Shibasishsarkar #VikasBahl @iamRashmika @RelianceEnt #TheGoodCompany #BalajiMotionPictures," he tweeted.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
amitabh bachchan anushka sharma anushka virat anushka virat house + 2 more

Related Stories

Kishwer Merchant tied the knot with Suyyash Rai in 2016.
Kishwer Merchant tied the knot with Suyyash Rai in 2016.
tv

Kishwer Merchant on pregnancy thyroid, haemorrhoids and itchy breasts

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 03, 2021 09:33 PM IST
  • Kishwer Merchant, who is expecting her first child with Suyyash Rai, talked about the pros and cons of her pregnancy. She tied the knot with Suyyash Rai in 2016.
READ FULL STORY
Hrithik Roshan took to Instagram and revealed he couldn't easily laugh onscreen.
Hrithik Roshan took to Instagram and revealed he couldn't easily laugh onscreen.
bollywood

Hrithik Roshan talks about difficulties with laughing onscreen and letting go

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 03, 2021 09:00 PM IST
  • Hrithik Roshan took to Instagram and shared a picture to talk about difficulties with laughing on screen.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP