IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / When Virat Kohli joked of Anushka Sharma's heels, conscious of his short height: 'I was a fool, she was so confident'
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma married in 2017.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma married in 2017.
bollywood

When Virat Kohli joked of Anushka Sharma's heels, conscious of his short height: 'I was a fool, she was so confident'

  • Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli met in a rather unconventional manner, during an ad shoot. While she was confident, he was a 'jittery and nervous'. Read the rest of the story here.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:23 PM IST

Actor Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are easily one of the most popular celebrity couples in India. In fact, it was their marriage in 2017 which set the template for other celebs to follow. And yet, the first time they met was rather awkward for both of them.

In an interview with American television sports reporter Graham Bensinger, Virat had revealed in 2019 how his nervousness got the better of him when they met for the first time for an ad shoot.

He spoke about how she had been told that he wasn't tall and that she must not wear high heels. Following the tip, Anushka turned up adequately dressed in a footwear with very short heels. But to a nervous Virat, even that seemed a lot, it appears. It didn't help that Anushka is a tall girl. A jittery Virat, thinking it would break the ice, ended up cracking a joke and blurted out as to why didn't she think of wearing a taller pair of heels!

Here's what he said: "The first time I met her I cracked a joke immediately. I was very nervous and that’s why I cracked a joke because I didn’t know what to do. I was standing on sets and was being all nervous and jittery. I thought I was being funny (when I cracked that joke), and I said something which wasn’t probably the right thing to say. She is tall and she was wearing heels (makes a gesture which isn’t too much) and she was being told that I am not that tall, I am not 6 feet plus or something... she walked in with heels and was looking taller than me and I was like 'didn’t you get a higher pair of heels'. Then she was like ‘excuse me’ and then I was like ‘no, I am just joking’. My joke became such a weird moment for myself. I was such a fool, to be honest. She was so confident, she is on sets regularly.”

Also read: When Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim attended Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's wedding: Saba Ali Khan shares pic

The couple got married in Italy. In August last year, they announced their pregnancy and welcomed a baby girl this January. The couple has named her Vamika.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
anushka sharma virat kohli

Related Stories

Anushka Sharma with her dog in a picture she shared earlier.
Anushka Sharma with her dog in a picture she shared earlier.
bollywood

Anushka Sharma wishes fans good morning with a view of the sunrise. See here

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 06:24 PM IST
  • Anushka Sharma wished her fans a good morning on Tuesday with a view of the sea. Anushka has been enjoying life as a new mother since welcoming daughter Vamika in January.
READ FULL STORY
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been married since December 2017.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been married since December 2017.
bollywood

Virat says spending time with Anushka is what 'matters at the end of the day'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 07:30 PM IST
  • Virat Kohli opened up about his relationship with Anushka Sharma and how she is his 'pillar of strength'. He said that they love spending quality time with each other.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma married in 2017.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma married in 2017.
bollywood

When Virat was conscious of his short height, cracked joke on Anushka's heels

By HT Entertainment Desk, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:14 PM IST
  • Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli met in a rather unconventional manner, during an ad shoot. While she was confident, he was a 'jittery and nervous'. Read the rest of the story here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saif Ali Khan was seen at a vaccination centre in Mumbai on Friday.
Saif Ali Khan was seen at a vaccination centre in Mumbai on Friday.
bollywood

Saif Ali Khan spotted at vaccination centre in Mumbai. See pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 04:55 PM IST
Saif Ali Khan was spotted at a vaccination centre in Mumbai on Friday. The actor was clicked by the paparazzi at the centre.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge song Tujhe Dekha To.
Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge song Tujhe Dekha To.
bollywood

Did you notice this Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge goofup?

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 04:32 PM IST
From the major blooper in the hit song Tujhe Dekha Toh Jaana Sanam to the goofup you may have noticed in the climax train scene, here are a few things you might have missed in Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shonali Bose talks about her bisexuality.(Instagram)
Shonali Bose talks about her bisexuality.(Instagram)
bollywood

Shonali Bose on her bisexuality: 'We were scared to tell even our woman friends'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 04:31 PM IST
  • Sharing how meeting a girl at an education programme led her to discover her bisexuality, Shonali Bose says, 'I hope, the youth today doesn’t have that shame'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Mukul Dev is currently busy with the script of his next film.
Actor Mukul Dev is currently busy with the script of his next film.
bollywood

Mukul Dev: I am categorized in certain roles very well but I am not complaining

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 04:28 PM IST
Actor Mukul Dev also does not like to call it getting stereotyped because the roles have been varied.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aparna Purohit and Deepika Padukone has made it to Variety's list.
Aparna Purohit and Deepika Padukone has made it to Variety's list.
bollywood

Deepika, Aparna Purohit on Variety's list of 'Women Who Made an Impact'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 04:15 PM IST
Actor Deepika Padukone and Amazon Prime Video's India head Aparna Purohit are the only Indians on Variety's list of Women Who Made an Impact in Global Entertainment.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Setting some serious dad goals are these new doting fathers and to-be dads advocating paternity leaves (Photos: Instagram)
Setting some serious dad goals are these new doting fathers and to-be dads advocating paternity leaves (Photos: Instagram)
bollywood

Paternity leaves gets popular with new-age dads

By Sanchita Kalra
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 03:57 PM IST
Several actors have taken or want to take a leave before and after the birth of their children, calling it an important experience
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rhea Kapoor is a film producer.
Rhea Kapoor is a film producer.
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karisma wish 'boss babe' Rhea Kapoor on birthday

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 02:56 PM IST
  • Film producer Rhea Kapoor got love from a number of Bollywood beauties including Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor on her birthday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kunal is happy that last year, Lootcase gave people something to laugh about.
Kunal is happy that last year, Lootcase gave people something to laugh about.
bollywood

Kunal Kemmu: We will have to wait and gauge the appetite of audiences to watch films on the big screen

By Kavita Awaasthi
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 02:39 PM IST
The actor talks about his direct-to-OTT release Lootcase’s success last year, the love that the film got weighs in on film release dates being announced
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe have been dating for a few years.
Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe have been dating for a few years.
bollywood

Taapsee's boyfriend Mathias Boe says her parents are under stress due to IT raid

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 02:33 PM IST
Former badminton player and coach Mathias Boe has come to the defence of his girlfriend, actor Taapsee Pannu. The IT department recently raided Taapsee's residence, which has put her parents under stress.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rannvijay Singha and Prianka Singha already have a daughter together,
Rannvijay Singha and Prianka Singha already have a daughter together,
bollywood

Rannvijay Singha, wife Prianka are expecting their second child together

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:06 PM IST
  • TV host Rannvijay Singha took to Instagram to post a cute family picture with wife Prianka and daughter Kainaat to make the announcement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saina Nehwal has talked about Saina teaser.
Saina Nehwal has talked about Saina teaser.
bollywood

Saina Nehwal hails Parineeti's film teaser, says 'love the look as mini Saina'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:20 PM IST
  • Saina Nehwal has praised the teaser of her biopic Saina, which features Parineeti Chopra as the noted badminton player.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jackie Shroff with Ayesha Jhulka at the event.
Jackie Shroff with Ayesha Jhulka at the event.
bollywood

Jackie Shroff gets smacked by Ayesha Jhulka for saying he is 'adha kabar mein'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:15 PM IST
Actor Jackie Shroff has donated an ambulance for animal care, in an event organised by actor Ayesha Jhulka. He took to stage to talk about the cause and even cracked up everyone present with his usual style.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kareena Kapoor married Saif Ali Khan in 2012. Saif was previously married to Amrita Singh.
Kareena Kapoor married Saif Ali Khan in 2012. Saif was previously married to Amrita Singh.
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor wishes stepson Ibrahim Ali Khan on birthday

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:09 PM IST
  • Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram to wish Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan as he turned 20. She shared a photo of him from a recent shoot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Here are top entertainment news stories.
Here are top entertainment news stories.
bollywood

Ananya dines with Liger team, Eijaz kisses Pavitra at a bash

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:50 AM IST
From Ananya Panday uniting with Liger team for dinner to Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia attending a birthday bash together, here are top entertainment news stories.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP